Viewers have a lot to look forward to this week on OTT. New and interesting titles will be dropping on digital and if you have missed out on some of them in the theatres, it's best to catch them at the earliest from the comfort of your home. Here is a rundown of all new movies that are dropping on OTT this week.

Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram headlined by Mahesh Babu was another Sankranthi release. If you have missed to catch the film in theatres, you can do it now on OTT. The thriller will premiere on Netflix on February 9.

Captain Miller

Dhanush’s Captain Miller was also one of the most anticipated films of the year. You can watch the Tamil film on Netflix from February 9. The plot, which takes place in British India in the 1930s and 1940s, centres on a former soldier in the British Army who chooses to rebel and prevent the Army from destroying his town.



Bhakshak

Apart from the films premiering on OTT after their theatrical debut. Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak is a film released directly on digital. The film will premiere on Netflix on February 9. It is based on real-life events in the fictionalised version of the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls that took place in a shelter home.

Aquaman

For Hollywood buffs, Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman and The Lost Blood will also be released on OTT on February 5. The film is a squeal to the 2018 movie and will premiere on BookMyShow.

Jai Mahendran

Malayalam film Jai Mahendran will premiere on February 9. The movie will be available to stream on Sony Liv.

Kaatera

Jagapathi Babu starrer Kaatera will stream on Zee 5 from February 9. The story takes place in a Karnataka village in the 1970s and is based on a true incident. Kaatera, a blacksmith in Bheemanahalli, is the centre of attention. Kaatera encounters several difficulties when he chooses to assist the farmers in escaping the feudal landlords Devaraya and Kaalegowda, given that the Land Reforms Act is implicated in his hamlet.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

The Supriya Pathak starrer comedy film Khichdi 2 is also debuting on OTT. The film will stream on Zee 5 from February 9. In the film, to prevent the end of the world, Praful (Rajeev Mehta) assumes the role of king of Paanthukhistan, a made-up country. But the wacky family makes sure that nothing goes according to plan, which leads to hilarious situations.