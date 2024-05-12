Advertisement

Sunday is here and so is our list of new movies debuting this week on OTT platforms. It will offer a range of movies in various genres. From Madame Web to Bastar: The Naxal Story, these dramas on our list will pique your interest. Check out the complete list of movies releasing this week below:

Kalvan

It is a survival thriller drama starring G. V. Prakash Kumar in the lead role. The story revolves around four friends attempting to capture an elephant for a reward while one of them falls for a girl. The movie will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 14.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal

When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives. The documentary will release on May 15 on Netflix.

(A poster of Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal | Image: Netflix)

Madame Web

The movie focuses on Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic in New York who gains the gift of clairvoyance. Pretty soon, she starts having visions of a man who is hunting down three teenage girls, Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced). But during her visions, Cassandra realizes that she recognizes the man who’s determined to kill the girls. It will premiere on May 16 on Netflix.

(A still from Madame Web | Image: YouTube)

Bastar: The Naxal Story

Directed by Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film navigates the tensions between the government and the Naxalite movement in the Bastar region. Adah Sharma portrays IPS officer Neerja Madhavan, negotiating the ethical complexities of her duty. Anangsha Biswas brings depth to the story as a Naxalite leader, while Yashpal Sharma and Raima Sen in supporting roles. It will release on May 17 on ZEE5.

