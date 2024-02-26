Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's Chamkila Gets A Release Date, New Poster Unveiled

Parineeti Chopra-Diljit Dosanjh will headline the musical drama movie Chamkila. The film will premiere directly on digital and will release in April 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chamkila
Chamkila | Image:Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh will share screen space for the first time in the upcoming film Chamkila. The musical drama will premiere directly on digital. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the makers have unveiled the release date of the movie. 

Chamkila to premiere on April 12 

Get ready for a cinematic experience on Netflix like no other with Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial spectacle, Amar Singh Chamkila! Premiering April 12, the film charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the “Elvis Presley of Punjab''.  Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner.

With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, the audience will once again get to witness the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz - Irshad collaboration. Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs! For the first time, the film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit & Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas. The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is on Saregama.

