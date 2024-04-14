×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Parineeti Chopra On Response To Her performance In Amar Singh Chamkila: Something I've Waited...

Parineeti Chopra headlines the recent film Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali Khan and features Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra | Image:Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh headline the recent musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, debuted on Netflix on April 12. The performances of both the leading actors in the film have garnered praise from critics as well as the audience. 

Parineeti Chopra on receiving a positive response on Amar Singh Chamkila 

Overwhelmed with a response to her recent release Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra expressed gratitude and said, "something I've waited for years." Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "I am glad that I was able to make an impact with my work in Chamkila. This is something I've waited for years..."

A screengrab of Parineeti Chopra's post | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

She also thanked Imtiaz Ali for the opportunity. "Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for believing in my talent and giving me this opportunity," Parineeti added. The actress’ statement are now doing rounds on social media. 

Amar Singh Chamkila chronicles the life of Elvis of Punjab 

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit portrays Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur.

Speaking about the journey of creating Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali said, "Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is, unfortunately, a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - music." The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

