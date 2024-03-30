Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are all set to share the screen in the upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will debut on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the film’s release, the Lover hitmaker has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot which also marked Parineeti’s last day on the sets.

Diljit Dosanjh calls Parineeti Chopra Rihanna after hearing her sing

On March 30, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share a small video of himself and Parineeti Chopra. The actors could be seen goofing around off-camera while shooting for Amar Singh Chamkila in Punjab. Both Diljit and Parineeti were dressed as their characters from the movie.

In the video, Diljit could be heading crooning a Punjabi song in the middle of which Parineeti took the mic and chimed in. In the video, Diljit quips Vida Karo from the movie is dedicated to the actress. He could be herding saying, “Ye film se nikal chuki hai, ye inka last day hai. (She is done with the film. This is her last day.)” Director Imtiaz Ali then prompts him the crew to dedicate a song for Parineeti to celebrate her shoot wrap. Diljit shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Amarjot Ch Rihanna Aa Gai C 😈 Chamkila 12th April Only on @netflix_in”

Diljit Dosanjh essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila in the movie

On March 28, the trailer of Amar Singh Chamkila was unveiled. The over 2-minute trailer introduces Amar Singh Chamkila as Punjab’s original rockstar, who was often referred to as the Elvis Presley of Punjab. It shows his journey from making socks in a factory to singing on stage turned his life. The untold true story of Chamkila, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music. However, his music angered several in his village, leading to his assassination at the young age of 27.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Parineeti, who will be seen playing the role of Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner. The trailer ends with Chamkila saying, “They are shooters. Their job is to shoot and so they will. We are singers, our job is to sing and so we will.