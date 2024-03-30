×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Parineeti Chopra's Rihanna Moment On Amar Singh Chamkila Set, Diljit Dosanjh Shares BTS Video

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes video with Parineeta Chopra from the shooting of Amar Singh Chamkila in Punjab.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh | Image:Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are all set to share the screen in the upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will debut on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the film’s release, the Lover hitmaker has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot which also marked Parineeti’s last day on the sets. 

Diljit Dosanjh calls Parineeti Chopra Rihanna after hearing her sing 

On March 30, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share a small video of himself and Parineeti Chopra. The actors could be seen goofing around off-camera while shooting for Amar Singh Chamkila in Punjab. Both Diljit and Parineeti were dressed as their characters from the movie. 

In the video, Diljit could be heading crooning a Punjabi song in the middle of which Parineeti took the mic and chimed in. In the video, Diljit quips Vida Karo from the movie is dedicated to the actress. He could be herding saying, “Ye film se nikal chuki hai, ye inka last day hai. (She is done with the film. This is her last day.)” Director Imtiaz Ali then prompts him the crew to dedicate a song for Parineeti to celebrate her shoot wrap. Diljit shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Amarjot Ch Rihanna Aa Gai C 😈 Chamkila 12th April Only on @netflix_in”

Diljit Dosanjh essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila in the movie

On March 28, the trailer of Amar Singh Chamkila was unveiled. The over 2-minute trailer introduces Amar Singh Chamkila as Punjab’s original rockstar, who was often referred to as the Elvis Presley of Punjab. It shows his journey from making socks in a factory to singing on stage turned his life. The untold true story of Chamkila, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music. However, his music angered several in his village, leading to his assassination at the young age of 27.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Parineeti, who will be seen playing the role of Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner. The trailer ends with Chamkila saying, “They are shooters. Their job is to shoot and so they will. We are singers, our job is to sing and so we will.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Agriculture

Proximal Soilsens

a few seconds ago
Family Star and Arjun Reddy

Vijay On Family Star

a few seconds ago
Daniel Balaji and kamal haasan

Kamal On Daniel's Death

9 minutes ago
Deepak Sharma Arrested

Deepak Sharma Arrested

10 minutes ago
JSW Infrastructure eyes for global expansion

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics

11 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Suicide

15 minutes ago
Easter 2024: What is the Significance of Easter Eggs?

Easter 2024

17 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Amar Singh Chamkila BTS

18 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Accel shortlists 8 AI

18 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

13 Held Near Lonavala

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

23 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

Shravan Singh Joins BJP

23 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Dortmund

24 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Pirates Legal Action

24 minutes ago
Dhruv Sitwala

Sitwala enters QFs

25 minutes ago
Team GOAT

GOAT First Single

31 minutes ago
vijender singh

Boxer Vijender Singh

32 minutes ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News7 hours ago

  5. AAP's Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo