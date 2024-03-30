×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Parineeti Chopra Takes Us Behind The Scenes On Amar Singh Chamkila Shoot With Diljit Dosanjh

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a series of behind-the-scenes from the upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila that also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra | Image:Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh are gearing up for the release of their film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will debut directly on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the film’s release, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of behind-the-scenes from the film set. 

Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude to Imtiaz Ali for Chamkila 

Overwhelmed by the response to the trailer, Parineeti Chopra expressed gratitude to Amar Singh Chamkila's director Imtiaz Ali and also shared how her co-star Diljit Dosanjh made every moment on set enjoyable and effortless. On March 30, Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped behind-the-scenes shots from the sets along with a thank you note.

The note read, "I'm immensely thankful for Chamkila. @imtiazaliofficial sir, your direction was unparalleled; you truly led the ship with finesse. Your vision and passion set a new standard.@diljitdosanjh, you were the perfect co-star, making every moment on set enjoyable and effortless.@arrahman sir, being musically directed by you - a thing of dreams. And the entire team who made this film." She added, “Shooting this film has topped off any other film because I got to sing and act - 2 things I'm the most passionate about, so thank you.”

Diljit Dosanjh calls Parineeti Rihanna in a BTS video 

Earlier today, Diljit also shared a fun video from the sets featuring himself and Parineeti. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Amarjot Ch Rihanna Aa Gai C. Chamkila 12th April Only on @netflix_in.” Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

