Off late, there have been several films, which despite their weak box office run, have registered a new lease of life on making their digital debut. The latest in this regard, is Pindam. The latest update for the 2023 film's digital run is an update regarding its streaming options.

Pindam to now also stream in Tamil



For the unversed, Pindam released in theatres on December 15 2023. The film is currently streaming on Aha. While originally the regional horror flick was only made available for streaming in Telugu, its successful run on the platform has urged the film to now be made available for streaming in another language - Tamil. This move will ensure a wider audience for Pindam. Besides Aha and Aha Tamil, the movie is also available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video.

Written and directed by Saikiran Daida, the film is led by Srikanth and Kushee Ravi. It also features Easwari Rao, Srinivas Avasarala, Ravi Varma, Manik Reddy, Baby Chaitra, Baby Leisha, Vijayalakshmi and Srilatha in key roles. Pindam has been produced by Kalaahi Media, Yeshwanth Daggumati and Prabu Raja with the musical score having been composed by Krishna Saurabh and Surampalli. It is inspired from a true errie incident that took place in a house in Nalgonda in the 1930s. The film's box office performance was particularly dismal, owing to the fact that it earned a mere ₹2.42 crores over six days.

Several films are finding a fresh lease of life on OTT



While Pindam is the most recent example of box office duds that have picked up steam on OTT, a major specimen in this regard, is Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav. The film released earlier this year over the Sankranthi weekend in competition to films HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram and Naa Saami Ranga.

While Saindhav wrapped up its theatrical run at ₹13.75 crores in domestic collections and ₹18 crores in worldwide warnings, the film has registered an immensely positive audience response with many viewers calling out critics for their misjudgement of the film. Saindhav is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

