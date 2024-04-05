Advertisement

AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali are coming together for the upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, set to stream on April 12 on Netflix. The film is based on the Punjabi musician who rose to prominence in 1980s but was killed at 27 in 1988. The film has high hopes riding on it and with Rahman and Ali's combo coming back together after Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha, Amar Singh Chamkila is set to be a musical treat. However, Rahman revealed why he was sceptic about coming onboard the project.

Rahman asked Ali 'what am I going to do in Amar Singh Chamkila?'

The challenge with the film, Rahman said, was that Chamkila wrote and sang his own songs. "My question was, ‘Chamkila already has songs, so what am I going to do in it?’ We sat and figured it out," he tod PTI.

The film will see lead stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra sing several songs. The other numbers, sung by Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Rahman, Arijit Singh and others, play in the backdrop.

Rahman on his professional equation with Imtiaz Ali

Rahman shared that both him and Imtiaz Ali share their passion for music, lyrics, poetry, psychology and philosophy, which in turn, fuels their collaborations. "Working with him, all borders disappear. We don’t think, 'He is the director and I’m the composer'. We just jam with it and we think how we can make this interesting, and how we go deeper into something. He has a great sense of picking up tunes, lyrics, so I trust his instinct. He's a fan of music, lyrics, great poetry, psychology and philosophy," Rahman told PTI.