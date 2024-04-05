×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Rahman Was Doubtful About His Contribution To Amar Singh Chamkila, Asked Ali 'What Am I Going...?'

The challenge with the film, Rahman said, was that Amar Singh Chamkila wrote and sang his own songs. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh in the title role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman at
AR Rahman at | Image:lycaproductions
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali are coming together for the upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, set to stream on April 12 on Netflix. The film is based on the Punjabi musician who rose to prominence in 1980s but was killed at 27 in 1988. The film has high hopes riding on it and with Rahman and Ali's combo coming back together after Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha, Amar Singh Chamkila is set to be a musical treat. However, Rahman revealed why he was sceptic about coming onboard the project.

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Rahman asked Ali 'what am I going to do in Amar Singh Chamkila?'

The challenge with the film, Rahman said, was that Chamkila wrote and sang his own songs. "My question was, ‘Chamkila already has songs, so what am I going to do in it?’ We sat and figured it out," he  tod PTI.

Imtiaz and Rahman with Alia Bhatt | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The film will see lead stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra sing several songs. The other numbers, sung by Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Rahman, Arijit Singh and others, play in the backdrop.

Advertisement

Rahman on his professional equation with Imtiaz Ali

Rahman shared that both him and Imtiaz Ali share their passion for music, lyrics, poetry, psychology and philosophy, which in turn, fuels their collaborations. "Working with him, all borders disappear. We don’t think, 'He is the director and I’m the composer'. We just jam with it and we think how we can make this interesting, and how we go deeper into something. He has a great sense of picking up tunes, lyrics, so I trust his instinct. He's a fan of music, lyrics, great poetry, psychology and philosophy," Rahman told PTI.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ex-US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump to Israel

a minute ago
Trump Townhall US GOP

Trump's challenge

2 minutes ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

Woman Killed in Delhi

3 minutes ago
Ashutosh Sharma

Who is Ashutosh Sharma?

3 minutes ago
Joe Biden spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu days after an Israeli air strike killed food aid workers in Gaza.

Biden Warns Bibi

7 minutes ago
Manhattan New York

Manhattan water spillover

8 minutes ago
Speeding Bus Runs Over 3-Year-Old Girl In Faridabad, Driver On Run

3-year-old girl

8 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

12 minutes ago
Representational image of cocaine.

Drugs Haul at Nagpur

13 minutes ago
Liquor Worth Rs 98.52 Crore Seized In Chamarajanagar LS Constituency By Kerala Excise Department

Rs 98.52 Cr Liquor Seized

20 minutes ago
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.

Pak on Chinesw Safety

20 minutes ago
Shashank Singh

Reactions on Shashank

26 minutes ago
AR Rahman at

Rahman In Doubt

26 minutes ago
Heroin worth Rs 210 crore seized in Assam

Rs 210 Cr Heroin Seized

27 minutes ago
Shashank Singh

Shashank proves his worth

28 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

30 minutes ago
Celebrating International Day Of Conscience 2024

Intl. Day Of Conscience

32 minutes ago
PBKS vs GT

PBKS beat GT by 3 wickets

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CBSE Changes Exam Format for Classes 11,12 From 2024-25 Session

    Education4 hours ago

  2. 7-year-old 'Little Dhoni' successfully masters the helicopter shot

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Robert Vadra Throws Hat in Ring, Hints at Contesting Polls From Amethi

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Seema Haider's Pak Husband Writes to Noida Cops, Demands Her Narco Test

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan's Honshu

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo