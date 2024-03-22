Advertisement

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B is no longer available for streaming on OTT. This update comes within just two months of the Rakshit Shetty film - the second installment of the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello franchise - making its digital debut. The film had been facing hiccups with regards to its run on OTT.

Sapta Saagardaache Ello Side B removed from OTT



Sapta Saagardaache Ello Side B was made available for streaming across 240 countries, starting January 25 on Amazon Prime Video. The film stands removed from the streaming platform after under two months of its digital run. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the film's digital streaming rights had only been acquired by Amazon Prime for a limited time. The stipulated time period being over, the film has been taken out of the streaming library.



This odd arrangement interestingly comes after a five month gap between the film's theatrical release - which took place on November 17 - and its digital debut. The report goes onto state that the film's satellite rights having been bought by ZEE Network, strongly indicates that the film will be made available for streaming once again, this time on ZEE5. Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra J Achar lead the film which has been directed by Hemanth N Rao.

No sign of Sapta Saagardaache Ello Side B's Hindi version



Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B's short run on OTT saw it being made available for streaming across all South Indian languages. However, the Hindi dubbed version is yet to make its digital debut. An avid fan of the franchise had directly posed a question about the same to Rakshit Shetty.

The query read, "@rakshitshetty Sir please update us about SSE - Side B (Hindi Dubbed) version, I know team is working very hard to bring it, but please announce something about it." To this, Rakshit Shetty had replied "We got the censor done today". No update about the film being made available for streaming has come through yet.