×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar Helped Diljit Dosanjh Find His 'Inner Pain'

Diljit Dosanjh will headline the upcoming musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will debut on Netflix on April 12.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh at Chamkila set
Diljit Dosanjh at Chamkila set | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to headline the upcoming musical drama movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Based on the life of the popular Punjabi singer, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The movie will be released straight to digital and will debut on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the release, the performer opened up about feeling ‘inside pain’ while essaying the role of the slain singer. 

Diljit Dosanjh says he was inspired by Rockstar

Music has often taken centre stage in the movies made by director Imitaz Ali. Before Amar Singh Chamkila, the filmmaker chronicled the life of a musician in the Ranbir Kapoor-led film, Rockstar. Recalling the film, Diljit Dosanjh admitted he was ‘inspired’ by the movie and tried to immaculate the performance by Ranbir. He told Film Companion, “There is no pain in my life. I am an artist. First I tried (finding pain) after watching Rockstar. I was very inspired by Rockstar, it is a great film and Ranbir also did a great job. After watching the film, I tried finding my inner pain. But I did not find any. Then I was like, let’s continue without pain.” 

Diljit also said that he had never felt the kind of pain felt by performers but he has never felt any great challenges in real life. He added, “I was very troubled with this thought. I never had any pain or troubles in my life. I thought, I am an artist, I have been working hard from the start, but how will I reach that level of pagalpan?”

Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra could not sing as well as Chamkila and Amarjot 

In a conversation with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh recalled how difficult it was to get into the skin of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Singh. He especially argued that the audience is well aware of Chamkila’s music and so he was worried of he and Parineeti would be able to do justice to the music. He told the publication, “It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila’s songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 per cent look odd. But we have tried and AR Rahman sir’s team has helped us a lot.”

He recalled pranking, Parineeti while shooting for the film and asking her to sing in one pitch while telling the sound engineer something else. He remembered, “Even Parineeti, I did not have expectations from her because Amarjot’s part was tougher. Amarjot used to sing in a very high pitch. So, we have tried. I cannot sing like Chamkila and Parineeti cannot sing like Amarjot.” However, the singer concluded that the music is connected to the story and he hopes people like what the way they have put forth the story."

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign.

Viktor Orbán Protest

2 minutes ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

School Student Tortured

6 minutes ago
Jos Buttler

Kohli's ton goes in vain

11 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

Cylinder Bomb

13 minutes ago
Mohammed Sporting wins I-League title, gets chance in ISL

Mohammedan win league

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli in Pink Promise Match at IPL 2024

Kohli on his 100

17 minutes ago
Police in Arkansas responded to an 'active incident' at a Conway shopping mall.

Arkansas Incident

19 minutes ago
1.26 Lakh People Joined BJP in Madhya Pradesh: BJP Senior Leader Narottam Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party

20 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

23 minutes ago
Sitharaman Exposes Congress’ Election Manifesto

INC's Manifesto Exposed

26 minutes ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Border March

26 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescues Three Girl, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

29 minutes ago
Healthy Burger

Healthy Burger Recipes

30 minutes ago
Aparajita Sarangi

Tracking BJP's Aparajita

32 minutes ago
Natural Ways To Clear Nasal Congestion

Free Blocked Nose

33 minutes ago
Staycations destinations

Staycation Destinations

34 minutes ago
Assi Ghat

Assi Ghat

35 minutes ago
Universal Studios

Universal Studios

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World9 hours ago

  3. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo