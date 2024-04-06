Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to headline the upcoming musical drama movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Based on the life of the popular Punjabi singer, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The movie will be released straight to digital and will debut on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the release, the performer opened up about feeling ‘inside pain’ while essaying the role of the slain singer.

Diljit Dosanjh says he was inspired by Rockstar

Music has often taken centre stage in the movies made by director Imitaz Ali. Before Amar Singh Chamkila, the filmmaker chronicled the life of a musician in the Ranbir Kapoor-led film, Rockstar. Recalling the film, Diljit Dosanjh admitted he was ‘inspired’ by the movie and tried to immaculate the performance by Ranbir. He told Film Companion, “There is no pain in my life. I am an artist. First I tried (finding pain) after watching Rockstar. I was very inspired by Rockstar, it is a great film and Ranbir also did a great job. After watching the film, I tried finding my inner pain. But I did not find any. Then I was like, let’s continue without pain.”

Diljit also said that he had never felt the kind of pain felt by performers but he has never felt any great challenges in real life. He added, “I was very troubled with this thought. I never had any pain or troubles in my life. I thought, I am an artist, I have been working hard from the start, but how will I reach that level of pagalpan?”

Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra could not sing as well as Chamkila and Amarjot

In a conversation with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh recalled how difficult it was to get into the skin of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Singh. He especially argued that the audience is well aware of Chamkila’s music and so he was worried of he and Parineeti would be able to do justice to the music. He told the publication, “It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila’s songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 per cent look odd. But we have tried and AR Rahman sir’s team has helped us a lot.”

He recalled pranking, Parineeti while shooting for the film and asking her to sing in one pitch while telling the sound engineer something else. He remembered, “Even Parineeti, I did not have expectations from her because Amarjot’s part was tougher. Amarjot used to sing in a very high pitch. So, we have tried. I cannot sing like Chamkila and Parineeti cannot sing like Amarjot.” However, the singer concluded that the music is connected to the story and he hopes people like what the way they have put forth the story."