Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's iconic film, Black recently made its digital debut on the popular OTT platform, Netflix. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film started streaming on February 4 which marked 19 years since its theatrical release. Despite nearly two decades passing since its release, Black still remains several people’s favourite.

Rani Mukerji reacts to Black’s OTT debut

Expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming response to Black on OTT, Rani Mukerji said, "It is overwhelming and hugely gratifying to see that Black is receiving so much love from the audience even after 19 years, with its OTT release." Mukerji, who essayed the role of Michelle in the film, further shared her fond memories of working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and her favourite filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She expressed her joy that the film is now accessible to a wider audience on Netflix.

More about Black

Black holds a special place in Indian cinema and has earned critical acclaim and numerous accolades. The film received the National Award for Best Feature Film, while Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor. Additionally, Black made history by winning 11 awards at the prestigious Filmfare Awards, a remarkable feat for any Bollywood production.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Black also features Ayesha Kapur, Shernaz Patel and Dhritiman Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Produced by Applause Entertainment and SLB Films, the movie narrated the story of Michelle, a deaf-and-blind woman, and her relationship with her dedicated teacher, Debraj, who struggles with Alzheimer’s disease.

Inspired by the life of Helen Keller and the film The Miracle Worker, Black was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2005 and earned a total box office collection of $15.1 million.

In other news, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will soon make his OTT debut with Heeramandi on Netflix.