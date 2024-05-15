Advertisement

The Kauwa Biryani scene from the 2002 film Run remains an iconic moment. The particular scene from the movie featured Vijay Raaz's impeccable acting alongside a young Pankaj Tripathi. The film has completed 20 years since its release and fans have been wondering where to watch the film again.

Where to watch Run online?

Run is available for streaming on the OTT giant ZEE5. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla as the main lead. Meanwhile, the film was directed by Jeeva and produced by Boney Kapoor and Sridevi under Sridevi Productions. Originally a Tamil film, it follows the love story of Siddharth and Jhanvi amid challenges posed by Jhanvi's mafia brother, Ganpat, portrayed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Vijay Raaz, reflecting on his initial reluctance to accept the role, later found immense joy in portraying Ganesh Yadav, contributing to the film's success.

20 Years of #KauwaBiryani 🐦‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/qtrhjgFeGV — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN)

DYK Vijay Raaz had rejected Run 4 times

During an interview with DNA, Vijay Raaz recalled that he had initially rejected the Abhishek Bachchan starrer Run. The actor said, "Main yeh (film) karna nahi chahta tha. Chaar baar mana karne ke baad phir se phone aa gaya (I wasn't interested in the film, and they called me even after rejecting it four times)."

Advertisement

Vijay further added that he had demanded more money from Boney Kapoor so that he would drop him from the film, however, he agreed. He added, ""Jab unka phone aaya toh maine socha ek hi tarika hai paise zyada mang liye, aur woh mann gaye. Toh phir majboori mein maine woh film ki (When they called me, I asked for a raise in acting fee, and they agreed. So, I was obliged to do the film)." Nevertheless, the film was a major flop at the box office but Vijay Raaz's character stole the show.