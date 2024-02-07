English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Saindhav: After Slow Start At Box Office, Venkatesh Starrer To Stream on OTT Before Time?

Saindhav released in theatres on January 13. It's dismal box office performance has reportedly fast tracked the Venkatesh film's digital release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saindhav
Saindhav | Image:IMDb
The makers of Saindhav have only just seen through the film's theatrical release on January 13. One of the four major films hitting theatres over the Sankranti weekend, the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer is currently vying for audience traction and footfall with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. Recent reports are now suggesting an early OTT release for the film.

Saindhav locks its OTT release date?

As per an OTT Play report, the makers of Saindhav have already locked in a potential date for the film's digital release. While Saindhav's digital streaming rights have already been acquired by ETV Win, its potential release date appears to have been fast-tracked courtesy of its dismal box office run.

The report at hand suggests how the film would ideally have been released post the third week of February. However, Saindhav is now reportedly eyeing a digital release date of February 15. An official confirmation regarding the same however, is yet to be made. Saindhav, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ruhani Sharma, Shraddha Srinath, and Andrea Jeremiah, has been directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The drama-thriller has been mounted by Niharika Entertainment with music for the film being scored by Venkat Boyanapalli.

Saindhav has had an underwhelming box-office response

Saindhav released in theatres on January 13 is direca t box office competition with Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan and Naa Saami Ranga. The film, despite being led by Venkatesh Daggubati, opened at just ₹3.8 crores as per a Sacnilk report.

 The film more or less maintained the cumulative number in the following days of its theatrical run reaching domestic collections of ₹9.65 crores with its worldwide total standing at ₹12.8 crores. This puts the film significantly behind Guntur Kaaram's ₹138.45 crores and HanuMan's ₹115 cores worldwide collections. Saindhav is still running in theatres.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

