×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Shaitaan On OTT: Where To Watch Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Online

Shaitaan will hit the big screen on March 8. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika. The film will soon stream on OTT.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan
Shaitaan | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 9. The supernatural-thriller stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead roles. On the first day of theatrical release, Shaitaan grossed ₹14.50 crore, making the highest opener for a Hindi horror film ever. The positive reception to the supernatural thriller has piqued the audience's interest in awaiting its release in theatres. 

Where to watch Shaitaan online? 

The Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, the movie has raked in ₹14.50 crore on day 1. Given the positive word of mouth, the film has made the audience curious about its OTT release. 

Shaitaan will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix after its theatrical run. While the official date for the same has not been announced yet, Netflix has been roped in as the streaming platform for the film. While the date is not announced, audiences can expect to binge-watch the spooky horror in the comfort of their homes soon. 

Shaitaan becomes the highest opening horror film in Hindi 

The Ajay Devgn starrer has opened to a decent business at the ticketing counters. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, Shaitaan raked in ₹14.50 crore on the first day. Owing to positive word of mouth, the film's collection is projected to be on an upward trajectory in the coming weekend. 

Shaitaan has become the highest horror movie opened in Bollywood ever. With ₹14.50 crore on day 1, the film surpassed the record held by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kartik Aaryan-Tabu starrer had minted ₹14.11 crore on the first day. This is followed by Emraan Hashmi starrer Raaz 3 (2012). The erotic thriller opened to ₹10.33 crore on day 1, as per Sacnilk. 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

14 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

16 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

18 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

19 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

19 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arjun Bijlani To Undergo Surgery After Complains Of Acute Stomach Pain

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Miss World: 28 साल पहले इसी इवेंट ने किया था अमिताभ बच्चन को कंगाल

    16 minutes ago

  3. ‘National Security Compromised for Mamata's Vote Bank’: Amit Shah

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Unveils Statue of Renowned Ahom General at Hollongapar

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections

    Videos19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo