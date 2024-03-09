Shaitaan On OTT: Where To Watch Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Online

Advertisement

Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 9. The supernatural-thriller stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead roles. On the first day of theatrical release, Shaitaan grossed ₹14.50 crore, making the highest opener for a Hindi horror film ever. The positive reception to the supernatural thriller has piqued the audience's interest in awaiting its release in theatres.

Where to watch Shaitaan online?

The Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, the movie has raked in ₹14.50 crore on day 1. Given the positive word of mouth, the film has made the audience curious about its OTT release.

Shaitaan will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix after its theatrical run. While the official date for the same has not been announced yet, Netflix has been roped in as the streaming platform for the film. While the date is not announced, audiences can expect to binge-watch the spooky horror in the comfort of their homes soon.

Shaitaan becomes the highest opening horror film in Hindi

The Ajay Devgn starrer has opened to a decent business at the ticketing counters. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, Shaitaan raked in ₹14.50 crore on the first day. Owing to positive word of mouth, the film's collection is projected to be on an upward trajectory in the coming weekend.

Shaitaan has become the highest horror movie opened in Bollywood ever. With ₹14.50 crore on day 1, the film surpassed the record held by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kartik Aaryan-Tabu starrer had minted ₹14.11 crore on the first day. This is followed by Emraan Hashmi starrer Raaz 3 (2012). The erotic thriller opened to ₹10.33 crore on day 1, as per Sacnilk.