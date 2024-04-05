×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya On OTT: When, Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya managed to earn ₹96.14 crore in India against the budget of ₹45.85 crore.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image:instagram
  • 2 min read
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's recently released film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a great time at the box office. Despite earning mixed reviews, the film managed to earn ₹96.14 crore in India against the budget of ₹45.85 crore. Now, two months after the release, the film has made its debut on the OTT platform.

Where and when to watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The science fiction romantic comedy-drama marked the directorial debut of Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. After giving a larger-than-life experience to moviegoers on the big screens, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya finally premiered on Prime Video. This means you can watch the movie on your phone this very second. Shahid took to his Instagram handle to announce the movie's release on OTT.

 

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

 

He shared a post of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and wrote, "A love story that’ll reboot your definition of romance! #TeriBaatonMeinOnPrime, watch now."

What do we know about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

The film tells the story of Aryan, who is not able to find a perfect life partner. He meets a perfect girl, Sifra, during an official assignment in the US and falls in love with her only to discover later that it's an impossible love story. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film released on February 9 and went on to earn ₹37.35 crore (US$4.7 million) overseas, for a worldwide total of ₹133.49 crore (US$17 million).

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

 

What's next for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon?

Shahid is currently busy with the shooting of Deva where he will be essaying the role of a cop. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews in his Hindi debut, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait. Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen in Do Patti, co-starring Shaheer Sheikh, Kajol, and Tanvi Azmi.
 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

