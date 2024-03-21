×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 21:06 IST

The Beekeeper On OTT: Jason Statham's Action Film Locks Digital Premiere Date

Jason Statham, described Clay, his character in The Beekeeper, as a “super soldier” who steps in to protect society. The action film will stream on April 26.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Beekeeper
The Beekeeper | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Action star Jason Statham’s action thriller The Beekeeper will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play on April 26, the streamer announced on Thursday. Filmmaker David Ayer, known for movies Street Kings, End of Watch, Suicide Squad, Bright and Fury, has directed the movie from a script by Kurt Wimmer. It was released in theatres in January this year and received positive reviews from the critics.

A still from The Beekeeper | Image: IMDb 

What is The Beekeeper about?

The Beekeeper follows the story of Adam Clay (Statham), a former member of the covert group The Beekeepers. After retiring to a peaceful life tending to his bees, Adam is thrust back into action when his elderly neighbour falls victim to a sinister scam,” the official plotline read.

A still from The Beekeeper | Image: IMDb 

Statham, the star of action franchises like Transporter, Meg and The Expendables, described Clay as a “super soldier” who steps in to protect society.

“Clay has an incredible skill set… When society can’t protect itself, he’s the person, a Beekeeper, that comes in to recreate the equilibrium. That’s what Adam Clay really stands for – he is one of these guys that doesn’t really exist. He’s almost like this ghost that comes in and course corrects,” the actor said in a statement.

Additional cast of The Beekeeper

The Beekeeper also stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons. According to Box Office Mojo, the film collected $152,600,991, making it a moderate hit. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 21:06 IST

