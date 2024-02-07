Advertisement

The Kerala Story is finally set to stream on OTT. The makers shared the date and the platform where the Adah Sharma starrer will make its digital debut. Despite emerging as one of the highest-grossing films on 2023, the Sudipto Sen directorial did not get a digital release until now.

The Kerala Story on OTT

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story will arrive on ZEE5 on February 16, production house Sunshine Pictures shared on Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter). The caption to the post read, "The wait is almost over! After winning hearts on the big screen, The most anticipated film is dropping soon on ZEE5!" The post was accompanied by some snippets of the film.

After the announcement, Adah Sharma said, “The audience who didn't get a chance to watch the film in the theatre and many who watched it and want to re watch it are waiting with bated breath. I'm thrilled I have an answer to all those who have been asking ‘Kerala story OTT pe kab aaegi?’.”

Sudipto Sen added, "But for those who haven’t watched the film yet, I urge them to watch The Kerala Story on ZEE5 for a transformational experience. Many are living in the dark about the reality of the situation and for those, this film will lift that darkness and show them the naked truth as the stories in the film are real. The faces in the film are real. The fates and consequences of the characters in the film are real."

Advertisement

The Kerala Story team on its delayed OTT release

Despite being embroiled in controversy, The Kerala Story collected over ₹230 crore at the box office. The film follows the journey of college -going females who are coerced into converting to Islam before being illegally sent to the war-torn Middle East to become part of the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Advertisement

In various interviews last year, director Sudipto Sen had hinted that the makers were finding it difficult to find an OTT partner for their film, which was causing a delay in its release.

I was born just 50-Km away from where it started.

Next 50-yrs I saw the evolution and transformation of this movement, as an extension of my life.

Here is my soliloquy of 50-yrs.

Thank you for all ur support and blessing. Pls watch the film on March 15 - a journey to a… pic.twitter.com/pkkHLL4DJr — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the director has reunited with Adah Sharma for their next Bastar, set to release on March 15. The movie is based on the naxal movement in parts of India.