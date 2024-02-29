Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

To Kill A Tiger: Here's Where To Watch The Oscar-nominated Documentary

To Kill A Tiger, based on a true story, is nominated for the Academy Awards under the category Best Documentary Feature.

Republic Entertainment Desk
To Kill A Tiger
To Kill A Tiger poster | Image:To Kill A Tiger/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With Oscars season just around the corner, titles and actors who have earned prestigious nominations from the Academy, wait with baited breath for the big banner night. Among this exclusive list of Academy Award hopefuls, is Indian-origin documentary To Kill A Tiger. Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim, stand nominated for a potential Oscar win under the category of Best Documentary Feature Film. Ahead of the awards ceremony, To Kill A Tiger has found its home on streaming giant Netflix.

To Kill A Tiger will soon be streaming on Netflix


To Kill A Tiger has locked in its OTT streaming partner. The Academy Award nominated title has been added to the streaming giant's library of titles. The objective of having the documentary feature film on Netflix is to ensure a wider audience for its crucial subject, spreading awareness through art. 

The official statement from To Kill A Tiger's team elaborates, "To Kill a Tiger has found its home on Netflix, a step taken forward in sharing seminal stories like these that matter. This film offers a window into the extraordinary strength of ordinary people facing life's most daunting challenges. Netflix's platform ensures that this important story reaches a wide audience, fostering understanding and empathy across cultures.  It's more than just a movie; it's a conversation about bravery, getting through tough times, and never giving up. We're beyond thrilled for the recognition the film has received so far as we prepare for the Academy Awards and excited for viewers everywhere to be able to see it and join the discussion."

What is To Kill a Tiger about?


To Kill A Tiger formidably cinematises a David and Goliath story, albeit set against the backdrop of rural Jharkhand. Ranjit, a farmer decides to fight for justice after his 13-year old daughter falls prey to a brutal gang rape.

The story carries the themes of hope, resilience and a father's unwavering love sharing the message how one person's bravery can be all that it takes to spark change.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

