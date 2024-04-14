×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:18 IST

Triptii Dimri, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh And More Arrive At Amar Singh Chamkila Screening

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to headline the musical Amar Singh Chamkila. Based on the life of the titular Punjabi pop star, the movie will stream on April 12.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chamkila Screening
Chamkila Screening | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amar Singh Chamkila is a musical drama based on the life of popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and will debut on Netflix on April 12. A day before the release, the Imtiaz Ali movie makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai. 

Triptii Dimrii, Parineeti Chopra, and Diljit Dosanjh arrive at the Chamkila screening 

Advertisement

On April 11, the makers of Chamkila organised a screening of the movie in Mumbai. The cast ofd the film along with director Imtiaz Ali attended the event. Parineeti Chopra arrived in an-black suit set. The actress kept her look minimal by donning no jewellery and keeping her hair open. 

Diljit, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black and white suit. The actor teamed the look with a red turban and a complimenting tie. Director Imtiaz Ali, too, donned a crisp black and white suit. Apart from the film’s team, Animal star Triptii Dimri, actor Avinash Tiwary, composer AR Rahman, Kartik Aaryan, Mohit Chauhan, Manish Paul, Saumya Tandon and other stars were in attendance at the event too. 

Chamkila trailer depicts the story of Punjab’s Elvis Presley 

The Chamkila trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) from a Punjab village invited to perform at a local event. Despite his objections to being called Chamkila, he decides to proceed. Surprisingly, his music enthrals the village, especially the women, although some criticize the provocative lyrics. Eventually, he joins forces with singer Amarjot Kaur.

Speaking about the journey of creating Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali said, "Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is, unfortunately, a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - music." Amar Singh Chamkila is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12. The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

3 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

5 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

8 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

11 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

11 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

11 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

11 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

14 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

14 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

14 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

15 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

15 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

15 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

16 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

20 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

21 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo