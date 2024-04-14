Triptii Dimri, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh And More Arrive At Amar Singh Chamkila Screening

Advertisement

Amar Singh Chamkila is a musical drama based on the life of popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and will debut on Netflix on April 12. A day before the release, the Imtiaz Ali movie makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai.

Triptii Dimrii, Parineeti Chopra, and Diljit Dosanjh arrive at the Chamkila screening

On April 11, the makers of Chamkila organised a screening of the movie in Mumbai. The cast ofd the film along with director Imtiaz Ali attended the event. Parineeti Chopra arrived in an-black suit set. The actress kept her look minimal by donning no jewellery and keeping her hair open.

Diljit, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black and white suit. The actor teamed the look with a red turban and a complimenting tie. Director Imtiaz Ali, too, donned a crisp black and white suit. Apart from the film’s team, Animal star Triptii Dimri, actor Avinash Tiwary, composer AR Rahman, Kartik Aaryan, Mohit Chauhan, Manish Paul, Saumya Tandon and other stars were in attendance at the event too.

Chamkila trailer depicts the story of Punjab’s Elvis Presley

The Chamkila trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) from a Punjab village invited to perform at a local event. Despite his objections to being called Chamkila, he decides to proceed. Surprisingly, his music enthrals the village, especially the women, although some criticize the provocative lyrics. Eventually, he joins forces with singer Amarjot Kaur.

Speaking about the journey of creating Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali said, "Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is, unfortunately, a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - music." Amar Singh Chamkila is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12. The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

(With inputs from agencies)

