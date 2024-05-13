Advertisement

Off late, there have been films, that due to a multitude of reasons, ranging from copyright issues, to clearance, to budget constraints, have simply not been able to see through a proper theatrical release. Vidya Vasula Aham appears to be among those titles. The makers of the film have now decided to release the film as a direct to OTT title.

Vidya Vasula Aham to finally release



For the unversed, Vidya Vasula Aham, was initially slated to release around Sankranthi of last year. While that evidently failed to materialise, the film failed to even see through an eventual release over the course of over a year and counting. No official reason for such an unprecedented delay, has been shared by the makers of the film. However, clearly having abandoned their desire to see through a theatrical release for Vidya Vasula Aham, the makers have now opted to directly make the film available for streaming on OTT. Thus, the film's digital release will now be marking its official premiere.

Advertisement



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Vidya Vasula Aham, will be made available for streaming on Aha. The report states the date for the same as May 17. The film stars Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajasekhar in leading roles with director Manikanth Gelli, helming the project. Produced by Lakshmi Navya Makkapati and Ranjith Kumar Kodali under Eternity Entertainment, Vidya Vasula Aham carries music by Kalyani Malik. Avasarala Srinivas, Abhinaya, Srinivas Reddy, Tanikella Bharani and Mounika Reddy among others, play key roles.

Advertisement

Vidya Vasula Aham is not the only film to have struggled to get a theatrical release



Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam stands stalled from seeing through a theatrical release, for what appears to be a decade. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer was announced back in 2013.

Advertisement

Since then, it has become the subject of budget constraints among other recurring problems, preventing a smooth release for the same. Gautham Vasudev Menon has directed the spy thriller, which still appears to be in the lurch.