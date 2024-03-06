×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Vijay Varma Opens Up On His Character In Murder Mubarak: A Break From Playing Bad Guy

Vijay Varma has opened up about his character in the upcoming film Murder Mubarak. The film will premiere on Netflix on March 15 and also stars Sara Ali Khan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijay Varma is all set to star in the upcoming thriller film Murder Mubarak. The actor is part of an ensemble cast for the film including Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tisca Chopra, and Pankaj Tripathi among others. At the trailer launch of the film held in Mumbai today, Vijay gave details about his character in the film. 

Vijay Varma plays a lawyer in Murder Mubarak 

Actor Vijay Varma, who is gearing up for his upcoming project Murder Mubarak, has shared that his role as a lawyer in the film gave him a break from his dark characters. The actor spoke with the media at the trailer launch of Murder Mubarak, and offered insights into his role, shedding light on the complexities of his character, Akash Oberoi.

Official poster of Murder Mubarak | Imae: IMDb

He told the media, "It is a little bit of a break from the bad guys I have played. I would like to say that. Although it's a mystery, I won't reveal much." Delving further into his character, Varma hinted at Oberoi's persona, revealing, "But Akash Oberoi is a lawyer, his heart is broken, that's all I know. He has a love-and-hate relationship with this Club, and he wants to run away from it. So, this is what I can say right now." 

Advertisement

Vijay Varma played antagonist in Lust Stories 2

Among his recent releases Lust Stories in which Vijay Varma shared the screen with Tamannah Bhatia. In the short film, the actor plays the role of a jilted lover who murders his wife. The motive behind the murder was revealed to be money. 

Advertisement
The cast of Murder Mubarak | Image: Instagram 

Previosuly, the actor also played a grey character in the Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings. In the 2022 film, the actor played the role of an abusive and conspiring husband. Vijay's portrayal of Akash Oberoi promises to be a departure from his previous roles.

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

an hour ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

2 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

8 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

8 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

10 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

10 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPL

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Domestic tournaments give national players a chance: Tendulkar

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. As TMC Questions Justice Abhijit's Move, BJP Gives Strong Retort

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. WPL: Top-5 Leading run-scorers after DC vs MI game

    Web Stories16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo