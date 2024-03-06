Vijay Varma Opens Up On His Character In Murder Mubarak: A Break From Playing Bad Guy

Advertisement

Vijay Varma is all set to star in the upcoming thriller film Murder Mubarak. The actor is part of an ensemble cast for the film including Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tisca Chopra, and Pankaj Tripathi among others. At the trailer launch of the film held in Mumbai today, Vijay gave details about his character in the film.

Vijay Varma plays a lawyer in Murder Mubarak

Actor Vijay Varma, who is gearing up for his upcoming project Murder Mubarak, has shared that his role as a lawyer in the film gave him a break from his dark characters. The actor spoke with the media at the trailer launch of Murder Mubarak, and offered insights into his role, shedding light on the complexities of his character, Akash Oberoi.

Official poster of Murder Mubarak | Image: IMDb

He told the media, "It is a little bit of a break from the bad guys I have played. I would like to say that. Although it's a mystery, I won't reveal much." Delving further into his character, Varma hinted at Oberoi's persona, revealing, "But Akash Oberoi is a lawyer, his heart is broken, that's all I know. He has a love-and-hate relationship with this Club, and he wants to run away from it. So, this is what I can say right now."

Vijay Varma played antagonist in Lust Stories 2

Among his recent releases Lust Stories in which Vijay Varma shared the screen with Tamannah Bhatia. In the short film, the actor plays the role of a jilted lover who murders his wife. The motive behind the murder was revealed to be money.

The cast of Murder Mubarak | Image: Instagram

Previosuly, the actor also played a grey character in the Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings. In the 2022 film, the actor played the role of an abusive and conspiring husband. Vijay's portrayal of Akash Oberoi promises to be a departure from his previous roles.