Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit theaters on June 2, 2023, garnering mixed reviews from critics. Despite this, its engaging performances, catchy music, adept direction, and humour endeared it to audiences, making it a sleeper hit. Nearly a year after its release, the film is all set to release on OTT.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to release on OTT

Made on a budget of ₹35 crore, the film raked in ₹88.35 crore net in India and grossed ₹116 crore worldwide, according to entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. Despite the release of the big-budget mythological drama Adipurush two weeks later, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continued its theatrical run for seven weeks. The failure of Adipurush at the box office and its critical reception indirectly contributed to the romantic comedy's sustained success.

After its theatrical run, anticipation grew for its OTT release. Almost a year later, JioCinema announced that the film would start streaming on its platform from May 17. The streaming platform shared the news on its social media platforms and wrote, "Sah-parivaar shaadi ki thi, ab sah-parivaar divorce bhi hoga! Toh aap sab #DivorceMeinZaroorAana 💔 #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke streaming May 17 onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

What is Zara Hatke Zara Bachke about?

The logline of the movie reads, "Kapil and Somya are a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don't go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors." Apart from Vicky and Sara, the movie also stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Srishti Rindani and others. It is directed by Laxman Utekar, who is also directing Vicky's next Chhava.