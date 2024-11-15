Published 12:09 IST, November 15th 2024
Navjot Singh Sidhu Breaks Silence On His Abrupt Exit From Kapil Sharma Show: Political Reasons...
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu, who left the show in 2019, will grace the couch with his appearance this weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Navjot singh Sidhu with Kapil Sharma. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:59 IST, November 15th 2024