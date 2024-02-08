English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Nawazuddin Shares He Doesn’t Watch OTT Shows, Explains Why He Made Exception For Scam, Panchayat

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared that despite being active in OTT, he doesn’t watch too many OTT shows, also explaining why he made exceptions for 2 shows.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Image:Instagram/Nawazuddin Siddiqui
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who recently made his Telugu film debut with the Venkatesh starrer Saindhav, had an eventful year in 2023. Besides working in films like AfwaahTiku Weds Sheru and Jogira Sa Ra Ra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also headlined the OTT movie Haddi, where he played the role of a transgender criminal. However, in a recent interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up on his neutral views about OTT.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui file image | Image: Instagram/Nawazuddin Siddiqui

I am here to work, not to watch stuff: Nawazuddin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was one of the earliest mainstream actors to do a major OTT project. His performance as Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games receive wide acclaim. However, while speaking to Humans Of Bombay team, Nawazuddin clarified that he doesn’t have much insight about OTT’s impact on the industry because he doesn’t watch OTT shows. He added, “Frankly speaking, I don’t have much experience with OTT. I have only done one show, but I don’t watch OTT shows at all.”

When asked for the reason, Nawazuddin was quick to reply, “I am here to do work, not to watch stuff. If I wanted to watch content, I would rather sit back in my village and watch.”

Advertisement
Nawazuddin in Saindhav | Image: IMDb

There are some shows people keep talking about, Nawazuddin said

At the same time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also clarified that he made exceptions for shows like Scam 1992 and Panchayat. He added, “Yes, there are some series which people are always talking about, and you hear certain names being mentioned again and again. That’s when you watch some shows.”

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui added that he made time for Scam and Panchayat because public was taking their names often. He added, “I thought when people begin to mouth dialogues from a show, or talk about their scenes in detail, then one needs to watch those shows. So I watched those shows, and genuinely, both of them were very good shows.”

A still from Panchayat | Image: IMDb

In the recently released Saindhav, Nawazuddin’s performance as the antagonist has been receiving a positive response overall. Nawazuddin’s upcoming projects include Section 108 and Noorani Chehra. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement