Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who recently made his Telugu film debut with the Venkatesh starrer Saindhav, had an eventful year in 2023. Besides working in films like Afwaah, Tiku Weds Sheru and Jogira Sa Ra Ra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also headlined the OTT movie Haddi, where he played the role of a transgender criminal. However, in a recent interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up on his neutral views about OTT.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui file image | Image: Instagram/Nawazuddin Siddiqui

I am here to work, not to watch stuff: Nawazuddin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was one of the earliest mainstream actors to do a major OTT project. His performance as Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games receive wide acclaim. However, while speaking to Humans Of Bombay team, Nawazuddin clarified that he doesn’t have much insight about OTT’s impact on the industry because he doesn’t watch OTT shows. He added, “Frankly speaking, I don’t have much experience with OTT. I have only done one show, but I don’t watch OTT shows at all.”

When asked for the reason, Nawazuddin was quick to reply, “I am here to do work, not to watch stuff. If I wanted to watch content, I would rather sit back in my village and watch.”

Nawazuddin in Saindhav | Image: IMDb

There are some shows people keep talking about, Nawazuddin said

At the same time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also clarified that he made exceptions for shows like Scam 1992 and Panchayat. He added, “Yes, there are some series which people are always talking about, and you hear certain names being mentioned again and again. That’s when you watch some shows.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui added that he made time for Scam and Panchayat because public was taking their names often. He added, “I thought when people begin to mouth dialogues from a show, or talk about their scenes in detail, then one needs to watch those shows. So I watched those shows, and genuinely, both of them were very good shows.”

A still from Panchayat | Image: IMDb

In the recently released Saindhav, Nawazuddin’s performance as the antagonist has been receiving a positive response overall. Nawazuddin’s upcoming projects include Section 108 and Noorani Chehra.

