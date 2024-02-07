OTT Movies, Web Series Releases This Week: Salaar, True Detective Night Country, Griselda & More

Advertisement

In the coming week, there are a mix of shows and movies in various genres that viewers can look forward to watching on OTT. From the recently releases Salaar to investigative thriller True Detective season 4's latest episode, the streaming platforms have a lot to offer. Check out the list of movies and web series releasing this week.

Salaar

Prabhas starrer Salaar made its OTT debut on January 20 on Netflix and has been receiving good response. Immerse yourself in Prashanth Neel's universe this week.

Reacher season 2

Though Reacher season 2 has been dropping weekly episodes, all are now streaming on Prime Video. Those who have missed out on the action, can binge-watch it now.

True Detective Night Country

Jodie Foster will uncover the truth behind the mysterious killings in a quaint town in Alaska. The new season of crime thriller True Detective is now streaming on Jio Cinemas with its second episode dropping in the coming week.

Griselda

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation shows Griselda Blanco's journey from Medellín to becoming the 'Godmother' of Miami's drug empire. Sofia Vergara stars in the titular role in the netflix show streaming from January 25.

A Real Bug's Life

Take a leap into the lap of nature with the nature docuseries A Real Bug's Life, streaming on Disney+Hotstar from January 24.

Badland Hunters

Don Lee stars as a man on a mission in the Netflix action film Badland Hunters set to stream on January 26. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world with Don Lee's character fighting for his survival.