OTT Movies Weekend Watch List: Vettaiyan, ARM, Vijay 69, The Buckingham Murders And More

Friday OTT Releases: Weekend has arrived, bringing a lineup of movies and web series ready for release on OTT platforms. Highlights include the eagerly awaited The Buckingham Murders with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vettaiyan, featuring the iconic duo Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan . Here’s what you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Manorama Max, and more this coming holiday.

The Buckingham Murders

The Buckingham Murders hit the theatres on September 13, 2024. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. It's been months since the movie had its theatrical release and fans now await its OTT release. Kareena plays a British-Indian detective, mourning a personal loss, who is tasked with investigating the murder of a child in Buckinghamshire. The Buckingham Murders will make its OTT release on November 8, 2024.

The Buckingham Murders poster | Image: X

Where to watch: Netflix

Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is a 2024 Tamil action drama film directed by T.J. Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions. Rajinikanth stars as Athiyan, a senior police officer haunted by the guilt of accidentally killing an innocent person in a past encounter. The cast also features Amitabh Bachchan in his Tamil film debut, alongside Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Ritika Singh. The story follows Athiyan’s investigation into a teacher’s murder, leading to a compelling exploration of justice and redemption. Vettaiyan is set to release on OTT platforms on 8 November 2024.

<span style="background-color:transparent;color:#000000;">Vettaiyan poster | Image: X</span>

Where to watch: Prime Video

Vijay 69

A quirky slice-of-life film about a man who, at 69, decides to enter a triathlon. Anupam Kher stars in the lead role, with Akshay Roy as both writer and director.

Vijay 69 poster | Image: X

Where to watch: Netflix

Vishesham

The Malayalam comedy-drama Vishesham, directed by Sooraj Tom in his debut, was released in 2024. Written by Anand Madhusoodanan, the film features a talented cast with Anand Madhusoodanan, Chinnu Chandni, Baiju Johnson, and Althaf Salim in lead roles.

<span style="background-color:transparent;color:#000000;">Vishesham poster | Image: X</span>

Where to watch: Max

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is a feel-good film about Zubin, a young man whose life shifts dramatically when Ruby, an intimacy coach, steps in to help him rekindle his relationship with his former fiancée. Starring Kubbra Sait, Prateik Babbar, and Sayani Gupta, the film premieres on November 8, 2024.

<span style="background-color:transparent;color:#000000;">Khwaabon Ka Jhamela poster | Image: X</span>

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Arm

After a successful box office run, Tovino Thomas' action-packed adventure film will debut on OTT later this week. The Malayalam movie tells the story of three heroes from different generations, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan who unite to defend their land and its treasure from outsiders.

ARM poster | Image: X