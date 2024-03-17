×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

OTT Releases This Week: Ae Watan Mere Watan To Lootere - New Movies, Web Series To Stream

From new movie and web series releases to old theatrical titles getting their digital premiere, here's everything to look forward to on OTT this coming week.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Movie posters
Movie posters | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

OTT will offer plenty of options for viewers in the coming week. From Sara Ali Khan's period film Ae Watan Mere Watan to the recently released Bollywood blockbuster Fighter, some interesting titles are making their way to various digital platforms. Let's find out more.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan is set in the pre-independence era and is reportedly based on the life of Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station in 1942 in her attempt to free India from the British rule. The movie will release on Prime Video on March 21. It stars Sara Ali Khan in the leading role.

Advertisement
A still from Ae Watan Mere Watan | Image: IMDb

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter emerged as the first big hit from Bollywood this year. It is now set to stream on Netflix on March 21.

Advertisement

Carry On Jatta 3

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa's blockbuster Punjabi hit Carry On Jatta 3 has released on Disney+Hotstar and can be enjoyed over the coming week.

Advertisement
Carry On Jatta 3 poster | Image: IMDb

Abraham Ozler

Jayaram and Mammootty starrer Malayalam film Abraham Ozler will stream on Disney+Hotstar on March 20. It is an investigative thriller and can be enjoyed on OTT in the coming week.

Advertisement

Lootere

The logline of the upcoming web series reads, "Off the coast of Somalia, when the passengers of an ill-fated ship are taken hostages by pirates, an unlikely hero must step forward to save them all." The show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 22.

Advertisement
Lootere poster | Image: IMDb

Thundu

Biju Menon starrer Malayalam film Thundu has premiered on Netflix and can be streamed in this week. It is a light-hearted drama with a message.

Advertisement

Marakkuma Nenjam

Marakkuma Nenjam follows the story of school students, who return to their alma mater ten years later and prepare for board exams. Directed by Raako Yoagandran, the movie stars Rakshan, Malina, Ashika Kader and Prankster Rahul in the lead roles. It will reportedly premiere on Prime Video on March 19.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smartphone

Smartphone exports India

a few seconds ago
Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector

Appeal for early polls

5 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

6 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

7 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh

Baghel on Mahadev Scam

11 minutes ago
Sukumar and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's Next

11 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Archer to join RCB?

12 minutes ago
Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress Postponed

15 minutes ago
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz

Gujarat University Attack

19 minutes ago
Bollywood movie posters

Movie Releases This Week

19 minutes ago
Anil Kumble & Ravichandran Ashwin

Kumble on Ashwin

19 minutes ago
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

मुइज्जू ने फिर उगला जहर!

23 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Dance Numbers

27 minutes ago
Non-life insurance booms

Insurance premium

30 minutes ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

33 minutes ago
accident

21 Dead in Afghanistan

33 minutes ago
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

PM Modi in Andhra

33 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson turn down offer

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo