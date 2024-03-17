Advertisement

OTT will offer plenty of options for viewers in the coming week. From Sara Ali Khan's period film Ae Watan Mere Watan to the recently released Bollywood blockbuster Fighter, some interesting titles are making their way to various digital platforms. Let's find out more.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan is set in the pre-independence era and is reportedly based on the life of Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station in 1942 in her attempt to free India from the British rule. The movie will release on Prime Video on March 21. It stars Sara Ali Khan in the leading role.

Advertisement

A still from Ae Watan Mere Watan | Image: IMDb

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter emerged as the first big hit from Bollywood this year. It is now set to stream on Netflix on March 21.

Advertisement

Carry On Jatta 3

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa's blockbuster Punjabi hit Carry On Jatta 3 has released on Disney+Hotstar and can be enjoyed over the coming week.

Advertisement

Carry On Jatta 3 poster | Image: IMDb

Abraham Ozler

Jayaram and Mammootty starrer Malayalam film Abraham Ozler will stream on Disney+Hotstar on March 20. It is an investigative thriller and can be enjoyed on OTT in the coming week.

Advertisement

Lootere

The logline of the upcoming web series reads, "Off the coast of Somalia, when the passengers of an ill-fated ship are taken hostages by pirates, an unlikely hero must step forward to save them all." The show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 22.

Advertisement

Lootere poster | Image: IMDb

Thundu

Biju Menon starrer Malayalam film Thundu has premiered on Netflix and can be streamed in this week. It is a light-hearted drama with a message.

Advertisement

Marakkuma Nenjam

Marakkuma Nenjam follows the story of school students, who return to their alma mater ten years later and prepare for board exams. Directed by Raako Yoagandran, the movie stars Rakshan, Malina, Ashika Kader and Prankster Rahul in the lead roles. It will reportedly premiere on Prime Video on March 19.