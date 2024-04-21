OTT Releases This Week: Bhimaa, Tillu Square, The Beekeeper, Titles To Binge-watch

Advertisement

As April approaches its end, we will see a set of diverse content making its way to our television screen. From the action-adventure Bhimaa to Jason Statham starrer The Beekeeper, there is something for everyone to look forward to this week.

Bhimaa

Starring Gopichand in the dual role of a police inspector and a priest, Bhimaa is directed by A. Harsha. The plot synopsis read, “Mysterious incidents at a historical temple bring a detective to a small town to investigate. He seeks the truth behind the strange happenings.”

Release date: 24 April 2024

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Dil Dosti Dilemma (DDD)

Asmara's summer takes an unexpected turn when sent to her grandparents' traditional neighborhood as punishment. Pretending to be in Canada to maintain appearances with friends, she navigates struggles and learns new life lessons.

Release date: 25 April 2024

Streaming platform: Prime Video

City Hunter

An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner's sister to investigate his death.

Release date: 25 April 2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives

Two teenage ghosts work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clientele until a powerful witch complicates their plans.

Release date: 25 April 2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

Tillu Square

Follow Tillu as his life is upended by a mysterious murder, plunging him into a perilous journey of discovery and danger.

Release date: 26 April 2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

The Beekeeper

One man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after it's revealed he's a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as Beekeepers.

Release date: 26 April 2024

Streaming platform: Lionsgate Play