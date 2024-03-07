Advertisement

The upcoming weekend on OTT will be a treat for all movie lovers as numerous movies and web series such as Emraan Hashmi starrer Showtime, Dhanush's Captain Miller and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas are all set to stream on either Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar over the weekend. So, get ready with a bucket of popcorn to enjoy the films and web series in the comfort of your home.

Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is about two strangers, who meet on a fateful Christmas Eve. A night of delirious romance turns into a nightmare. Revealing anything more would be a crime. The film will premiere on Netflix on March 8.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Captain Miller

The Tamil action-adventure film, starring Dhanush as Analeesan aka Captain Miller, is directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film, which is the first part of a trilogy, is set in the 1930s, during the British Raj. It follows a former British Army soldier trying to save his home village from destruction by the British Army. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film will stream on Prime Video on March 8.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Anweshippin Kandethum

The Malayalam police procedural drama Anweshippin Kandethum is directed by Darwin Kuriakose and stars Tovino Thomas as SI Anand Narayanan. It also features Indrans, Siddique, and Shammi Thilakan in pivotal roles. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on March 8 on Netflix.

Showtime

Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah starrer Showtime will delve into the unseen world that lies behind the camera. It also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show is produced by Dharma Productions and will be released on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

(A still from the show | Image: Instagram)

Maharani 3

Huma Qureshi is back with the third season of political drama on March 7 on SonyLiv. The drama explores the world of Bihar politics as Rani faces unjust imprisonment for 3 years, while Navin Kumar assumes the CM position. Following Bheema's death, the blame falls on Rani and a chilling narrative of vengeance begins in the new season.

Damsel

The American dark fantasy film starring Millie Bobby Brown is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau. A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. It will be released on Netflix on March 8.