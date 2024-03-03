Advertisement

OTT has a lot to offer in the coming week for people who enjoy content across genres. From web series that you might have missed in the week gone by to new movie titles releasing in the coming days, here is what to expect on digital for the viewers.

Showtime

Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy's Showtime is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 8. The show will explore the dark side of showbiz.

Showtime poster | Image: IMDb

Anweshippin Kandethum

Malayalam film Anweshippin Kandethum focusses on a police officer, who investigates a shocking and brutal murder case. The movie stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role with Indrans, alongside Siddique, Shammi Thilakan, Sadiq, Azees Nedumangad and Baburaj seen in pivotal roles. As per reports, the movie will release on Netflix on March 8.

Anweshippin Kandethum poster | Image: IMDb

The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen is an action series created by Guy Ritchie. It is a spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. It will stream on Netflix from March 7.

The Gentlemen poster | Image: IMDb

Maharani 3

Huma Qureshi fronted political drama Maharani has entered its third season. The show's latest episode will stream on SonyLIV from March 3.

Maharani 3 | Image: IMDb

Black Adam

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Black Adam is also arriving on Netflix on March 10.

Black Adam poster ~ Image: IMDb

HanuMan

Starring Teja Sajja, the Prasanth Varma directorial HanuMan is available for streaming from March 2 on Zee5.

HanuMan poster ~ Image: IMDb

Yatra 2

Mammootty and Jiiva star in the political drama that serves as the official sequel to the 2019 hit film Yatra. It will stream on Prime Video from March 8.

Eagle

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle is available on OTT from March 2. The film was released in theatres on February 9 and received positive responses from the viewers and critics. It will stream on Prime Video.