OTT Releases This Week: Showtime, Maharani, HanuMan, The Gentlemen And More Titles To Stream
From movies like HanuMan and Eagle to web series like Maharani 3 and The Gentlemen, there is a lot to look forward to OTT this coming week.
OTT has a lot to offer in the coming week for people who enjoy content across genres. From web series that you might have missed in the week gone by to new movie titles releasing in the coming days, here is what to expect on digital for the viewers.
Showtime
Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy's Showtime is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 8. The show will explore the dark side of showbiz.
Anweshippin Kandethum
Malayalam film Anweshippin Kandethum focusses on a police officer, who investigates a shocking and brutal murder case. The movie stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role with Indrans, alongside Siddique, Shammi Thilakan, Sadiq, Azees Nedumangad and Baburaj seen in pivotal roles. As per reports, the movie will release on Netflix on March 8.
The Gentlemen
The Gentlemen is an action series created by Guy Ritchie. It is a spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. It will stream on Netflix from March 7.
Maharani 3
Huma Qureshi fronted political drama Maharani has entered its third season. The show's latest episode will stream on SonyLIV from March 3.
Black Adam
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Black Adam is also arriving on Netflix on March 10.
HanuMan
Starring Teja Sajja, the Prasanth Varma directorial HanuMan is available for streaming from March 2 on Zee5.
Yatra 2
Mammootty and Jiiva star in the political drama that serves as the official sequel to the 2019 hit film Yatra. It will stream on Prime Video from March 8.
Eagle
Ravi Teja starrer Eagle is available on OTT from March 2. The film was released in theatres on February 9 and received positive responses from the viewers and critics. It will stream on Prime Video.
