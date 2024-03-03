Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 20:36 IST

OTT Releases This Week: Showtime, Maharani, HanuMan, The Gentlemen And More Titles To Stream

From movies like HanuMan and Eagle to web series like Maharani 3 and The Gentlemen, there is a lot to look forward to OTT this coming week.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
OTT releases this week
OTT releases this week | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

OTT has a lot to offer in the coming week for people who enjoy content across genres. From web series that you might have missed in the week gone by to new movie titles releasing in the coming days, here is what to expect on digital for the viewers.

Showtime

Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy's Showtime is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 8. The show will explore the dark side of showbiz.

Showtime poster | Image: IMDb

Anweshippin Kandethum

Malayalam film Anweshippin Kandethum focusses on a police officer, who investigates a shocking and brutal murder case. The movie stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role with Indrans, alongside Siddique, Shammi Thilakan, Sadiq, Azees Nedumangad and Baburaj seen in pivotal roles. As per reports, the movie will release on Netflix on March 8.

Anweshippin Kandethum poster | Image: IMDb

The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen is an action series created by Guy Ritchie. It is a spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. It will stream on Netflix from March 7.

The Gentlemen poster | Image: IMDb

Maharani 3

Huma Qureshi fronted political drama Maharani has entered its third season. The show's latest episode will stream on SonyLIV from March 3.

Maharani 3 | Image: IMDb 

Black Adam

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Black Adam is also arriving on Netflix on March 10.  

 Black Adam poster ~ Image: IMDb

HanuMan

Starring Teja Sajja, the Prasanth Varma directorial HanuMan is available for streaming from March 2 on Zee5.

HanuMan poster ~ Image: IMDb

Yatra 2

Mammootty and Jiiva star in the political drama that serves as the official sequel to the 2019 hit film Yatra. It will stream on Prime Video from March 8.

Eagle

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle is available on OTT from March 2. The film was released in theatres on February 9 and received positive responses from the viewers and critics. It will stream on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

an hour ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

3 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rihanna Reacts To Video Of Her Doing 'Zingaat' With Janhvi Kapoor

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Shehbaz Sharif Gets Elected As Pakistan PM,

    Videos11 minutes ago

  3. Colman Reveals Reason Behind Delay In Season 3 Of Zendaya Starrer

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Erupts At Door Manufacturing Company Office

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Inside Photos Of Celebs From Tusker Trail Event At Anant-Radhika’s Bash

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo