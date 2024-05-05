Advertisement

OTT platforms are set to release new web series and movies this week, so get ready to enjoy an eventful week. From Aadujeevitham and Romeo to All of Us Strangers more titles to debut on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video and other digital platforms. Check out the list below:

All of Us Strangers

A romantic fantasy drama is based on the 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada. The film follows a lonely screenwriter (Andrew Scott) who becomes preoccupied with memories of the past and his parents (Jamie Bell and Claire Foy) as he develops a relationship with his mysterious neighbour (Paul Mescal). It will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 8.

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us

It is a six-part German-language television series adapted from the Mona Kasten book Save Me. It will debut on Prime Video on May 9.

Thank You, Next

After going through the pain of her first love, which ended in betrayal Leyla Taylan a successful lawyer became the representative of the famous third wife, Tuba Tepelioglu, in a case considered the "divorce case of the year". It stars Serenay Sarıkaya, Metin Akdülger and Hakan Kurtaş in the lead roles. The series will premiere on May 9 on Netflix.

Undekhi Season 3

The third season will showcase the saga of the Atwal family after being blackmailed over a dancer’s murder at a wedding. With the storyline touching matters like corruption and justice, the upcoming season promises to be a riveting exploration of human nature. It will stream on SonyLIV on May 10.

Aadujeevitham - The GOAT Life

It is a survival drama, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pivotal role. It is based on the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer, one among thousands of Indians who were forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia as goatherds on secluded farms in the deserts by the native Arabs. The movie will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 10.

Romeo

Starring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in the lead roles, the movie is set to stream on Aha a month after its theatrical release. The follows Arivazhagan, a Malaysia return, whose parents get him hitched to the disinterested Leela who is passionate about acting and wants to become a heroine. What happens between the couple after the wedding is the remaining story. It will release on the OTT platform on May 10.