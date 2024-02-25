Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

OTT Titles Releasing This Week: Maamla Legal Hai, Spaceman And More

From Ravi Kishan's Maamla Legal Hai to Adam Sandler's Spaceman here we are with a list of web series and movies releasing on OTT platforms this week.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Maamla Legal Hai
Maamla Legal Hai | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The week ahead brings with it a fresh roster of titles which OTT giants will be adding to their libraries. We bring to you a list of top picks which you can add to your watch list and binge on, through the week and over the weekend.

Code 8: Part II


An ex-criminal turns to a drug lord as his last resort, to seek help in protecting a teenager from a corrupt cop. Directed by Jeff Chan, the action-thriller stars Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Natalie Liconti and Sarena Parmar among others.

Advertisement

Release Date: February 28
Platform: Netflix

Amidst A Snowstorm Of Love


Former professional snooker player Lin Yi Yang meets the popular nine-ball player Yin Guo on a snowstorm night which sets the stage for the romance to follow. Adapted from web novel During the Blizzard by Mo Bao Fei Bao, Amidst a Snowstorm of Love is a Chinese romance drama directed by Tien Jen Huang and Yu Bo.

Advertisement

Release Date: February 29
Platform: Netflix

Maamla Legal Hai 


Chaos meets law in this quirky comedy television series set against the backdrop of the hustling bustling Patparganj. The ensemble cast of the series is led by Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma and Anjum Batra.

Advertisement

Release Date: March 1
Platform: Netflix

Spaceman


Adam Sandler plays Jakub Procházka, who finds himself on the edge of the solar system slowly drifting away, as thoughts about his potentially doomed relationship with wife Lenka back home, plague his mind. Enter an ancient Earth-side creature found in the interiors of his spaceship, who helps him navigate his way back home. The film also stars Maestro actress Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano.

Advertisement

Release Date: March 1
Platform: Netflix

Anikulapo


Television mini series Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre portrays a thrilling race of time. Traveller Saro returns to Ojumo, with only one thing on his mind - an impossible task which must be completed against the clock. The series stars Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye and Sola Sobowale.

Advertisement

Release Date: March 1
Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

3 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

3 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

21 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

21 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

21 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

21 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

21 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

21 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poverty in India in low single digit, close to or below 5%: NITI Aayog

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  2. Most UCL goals under Ancelotti at Real Madrid

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  3. Sunil Gavaskar advocates for R Ashwin to lead India in Dharamshala

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. NCB Joins Delhi Police to Bust Multinational Drug Cartel

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead, Several Injured

    Politics News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo