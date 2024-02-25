Advertisement

The week ahead brings with it a fresh roster of titles which OTT giants will be adding to their libraries. We bring to you a list of top picks which you can add to your watch list and binge on, through the week and over the weekend.

Code 8: Part II



An ex-criminal turns to a drug lord as his last resort, to seek help in protecting a teenager from a corrupt cop. Directed by Jeff Chan, the action-thriller stars Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Natalie Liconti and Sarena Parmar among others.

Release Date: February 28

Platform: Netflix

Amidst A Snowstorm Of Love



Former professional snooker player Lin Yi Yang meets the popular nine-ball player Yin Guo on a snowstorm night which sets the stage for the romance to follow. Adapted from web novel During the Blizzard by Mo Bao Fei Bao, Amidst a Snowstorm of Love is a Chinese romance drama directed by Tien Jen Huang and Yu Bo.

Release Date: February 29

Platform: Netflix

Maamla Legal Hai



Chaos meets law in this quirky comedy television series set against the backdrop of the hustling bustling Patparganj. The ensemble cast of the series is led by Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma and Anjum Batra.

Release Date: March 1

Platform: Netflix

Spaceman



Adam Sandler plays Jakub Procházka, who finds himself on the edge of the solar system slowly drifting away, as thoughts about his potentially doomed relationship with wife Lenka back home, plague his mind. Enter an ancient Earth-side creature found in the interiors of his spaceship, who helps him navigate his way back home. The film also stars Maestro actress Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano.

Release Date: March 1

Platform: Netflix

Anikulapo



Television mini series Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre portrays a thrilling race of time. Traveller Saro returns to Ojumo, with only one thing on his mind - an impossible task which must be completed against the clock. The series stars Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye and Sola Sobowale.

Release Date: March 1

Platform: Netflix