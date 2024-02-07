Advertisement

Viewers have a lot to look forward to this week on OTT. New and interesting titles will be dropping on digital and if you have missed out on some of them in the theatres, its best to catch them at the earlies from the comfort of your home. Here is a rundown of all new that's dropping on OTT this week.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is streaming on OTT now. After completing its theatrical run, the movie is set to take on the global streaming world. The crime drama is available on Netflix.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal portrays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. The biopic dives deep into the life and times of one of the most decorated and celebrated army officers of India. After making a mark at the box office, the film is streaming on ZEE5.

Griselda

Griselda chronicles the real life of Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. The titular role is essayed by Sofia Vergara. The new Netflix film is streaming now and is a must-watch for those who love watching crime thrillers.

Mr & Mrs Smith

Mr & Mrs Smith is an upcoming American spy comedy television series created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, based on the 2005 film, that is set to premiere on February 2 on Prime Video. It stars Glover and Maya Erskine and promises to be loaded with action.

Feud Season 2

Feud, Ryan Murphy’s historical anthology series, is finally back with season 2. After an almost seven-year gap, the FX drama returns with an all-new, star-studded installment called Capote vs The Swans, with the focus on the falling out between notorious writer Truman Capote and several of his New York socialite friends, including Ann Woodward, Babe Paley, CZ Guest, Gloria Guinness, Joanne Carson and Slim Keith. The show will stream on Disney+Hotstar on January 31.

Alexander: The Making Of A God

Expert interviews and gripping re-enactments combine to reveal the extraordinary life of Alexander the Great and his burning desire to conquer the world. The titular role will be essayed by Buck Braithwaite.

True Detective Season 4

Jodie Foster leads the new season of crime thriller True Detective, titled Night Country. Episode 3 of the anthology series will be streaming this week on Jio Cinemas.