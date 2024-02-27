Advertisement

Roshan Mathew is currently basking in the success of his recently released web series Poacher. Produced by Alia Bhatt, the series is earning rave reviews from critics and audiences. The series, set in Kerala, revolves around a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and Good Samaritans who risk their lives trying to track down the biggest elephant ivory poachers in the history of India and bring them to justice.

Now, Poacher actor Roshan Mathew, in a recent interview, revealed he had disagreements with director Richie Mehta over Malayalam dialogues.

We had intense sessions where we were debating: Roshan Mathew

Speaking to PTI, Mathew said since the story is rooted in his home state of Kerala, he and other actors and Mehta held long discussions on the use of certain dialogues. "We had intense sessions where we were debating Richie (Mehta). He would ask, ‘Why are Malayalam words so long? The English lines are this much and in Malayalam, it is like three more pages’,” Mathew recalled.

“Richie would say, ‘I've written in English, and here is the Google translation’ and we'd be like, 'No, sorry, we can't use it'. Richie would say, ‘Why?’ And we would tell him that people don't use that word anymore. It was used by the kings long ago," Mathew added.