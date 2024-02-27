Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Poacher Actor Roshan Mathew Had Disagreements With Director Richie Mehta Over Malayalam Dialogues

Roshan Mathew said since Poacher is rooted in his home state of Kerala, he and other actors and Richie Mehta held long discussions on use of certain dialogues.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Roshan Mathew
A file photo of Roshan Mathew | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Roshan Mathew is currently basking in the success of his recently released web series Poacher. Produced by Alia Bhatt, the series is earning rave reviews from critics and audiences. The series, set in Kerala, revolves around a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and Good Samaritans who risk their lives trying to track down the biggest elephant ivory poachers in the history of India and bring them to justice.

Now, Poacher actor Roshan Mathew, in a recent interview, revealed he had disagreements with director Richie Mehta over Malayalam dialogues.

Advertisement

We had intense sessions where we were debating: Roshan Mathew

Speaking to PTI, Mathew said since the story is rooted in his home state of Kerala, he and other actors and Mehta held long discussions on the use of certain dialogues. "We had intense sessions where we were debating Richie (Mehta). He would ask, ‘Why are Malayalam words so long? The English lines are this much and in Malayalam, it is like three more pages’,” Mathew recalled.

Advertisement

“Richie would say, ‘I've written in English, and here is the Google translation’ and we'd be like, 'No, sorry, we can't use it'. Richie would say, ‘Why?’ And we would tell him that people don't use that word anymore. It was used by the kings long ago," Mathew added.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

31 minutes ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

4 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

5 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

6 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

6 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

6 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

6 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

6 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

6 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

6 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

8 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Alia Bhatt Revisits The Gangubai Aesthetic

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  2. BJP Wants Congress Rajya Sabha Winner Suspended for 'Pro Pak Slogans'

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan youngster picks MS Dhoni over AB de Villiers as best finisher

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Ahead of 4 Gaganyaan Astronauts, Woman Robot 'Vyommitra' to Fly Solo

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. 'Their skill was better than ours': Stokes shower praise on IND spinners

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo