Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Prabhas Starrer Salaar To Be Finally Available In Hindi On OTT - Here's When, Where To Watch

Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, is finally available for streaming in the Hindi languages. Here's where you can watch.

Salaar
Salaar | Image:IMDb
Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar, which hit the theaters in 2023, was made available on OTT a few weeks ago. However, the film was only available in South languages -- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Netflix. On popular demand, Netflix also made the film's English version accessible to its subscribers. However, the Hindi version of the Prasanth Neel directorial was yet to stream on OTT. Now, the wait is over as the film's Hindi version is set to make its OTT debut on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

The film, which revolves around the friendship between Prithviraj and Prabhas in the most violent world of Khansaar, also stars actress Shruti Hassan in the lead role. Salaar's Hindi version will stream from February 16. 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

