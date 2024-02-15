Advertisement

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar, which hit the theaters in 2023, was made available on OTT a few weeks ago. However, the film was only available in South languages -- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Netflix. On popular demand, Netflix also made the film's English version accessible to its subscribers. However, the Hindi version of the Prasanth Neel directorial was yet to stream on OTT. Now, the wait is over as the film's Hindi version is set to make its OTT debut on Disney Plus Hotstar.

🚨 Khansaar me hua laal alert jaari, kyuki Vardharaja aur Deva ki dosti padegi sab pe bhaari! 🚨#SalaarHindi streaming from 16th Feb.#Salaar #SalaarOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/HVgx7IMBu5 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) February 9, 2024

The film, which revolves around the friendship between Prithviraj and Prabhas in the most violent world of Khansaar, also stars actress Shruti Hassan in the lead role. Salaar's Hindi version will stream from February 16.