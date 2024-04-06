Advertisement

GV Prakash and Premalu sensation Mamitha Baiju's film Rebel released in theatres on March 22. With just 15 days having passed since its big screen release, the film is already available for streaming on Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu langauges. The film's early release has become a cause of concern among several theatre owners as well as producers.

Rebel struggling at box office

The film, which marked the Tamil debut of Premalu star Mamitha Baiju, opened to ₹20 lakhs on day 1, followed by 32 lakhs and 35 lakhs on day 2 and 3, respectively. The film, directed and written by Nikesh, started to witness major dip in the coming days, with almost zero earnings, reportedly forcing the makers to stream it on an OTT platform.

Generally, there is a 40 day window between the film's theatrical and OTT release. Hit to blockbuster films usually go on up to 90 days or more before making an OTT debut, meanwhile, films that prove to be a disaster at the box office make an early streaming, sometimes violating the 40 day window.

The arrival of the film on OTT in just two weeks has also kept theatre owners and others in business thinking that such practices will discourage movie viewers to come to theatres.

What is Rebel all about?

Produced by Studio Green, Rebel follows the story of a Tamil student in Kerala who faces oppression from a political group. The music for the film is composed by actor-musician GV Prakash himself.