×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Rebel On OTT: GV Prakash-Mamitha Baiju Film Streams Digitally In Just 2 Weeks Of Theatrical Release

Rebel, which marks Tamil debut of Mamitha Baiju, released in theatres on March 22. The film is now available for streaming on OTT.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rebel
Rebel | Image:Mamitha Baiju/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GV Prakash and Premalu sensation Mamitha Baiju's film Rebel released in theatres on March 22. With just 15 days having passed since its big screen release, the film is already available for streaming on Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu langauges. The film's early release has become a cause of concern among several theatre owners as well as producers.

Rebel struggling at box office

The film, which marked the Tamil debut of Premalu star Mamitha Baiju, opened to ₹20  lakhs on day 1, followed by 32 lakhs and 35 lakhs on day 2 and 3, respectively. The film, directed and written by Nikesh, started to witness major dip in the coming days, with almost zero earnings, reportedly forcing the makers to stream it on an OTT platform.

Generally, there is a 40 day window between the film's theatrical and OTT release. Hit to blockbuster films usually go on up to 90 days or more before making an OTT debut, meanwhile, films that prove to be a disaster at the box office make an early streaming, sometimes violating the 40 day window.

The arrival of the film on OTT in just two weeks has also kept theatre owners and others in business thinking that such practices will discourage movie viewers to come to theatres.

Advertisement

What is Rebel all about?

Produced by Studio Green, Rebel follows the story of a Tamil student in Kerala who faces oppression from a political group. The music for the film is composed by actor-musician GV Prakash himself. 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer's Viral Video

4 minutes ago
Declan Rice

EPL 2023/24 Golden Boot

6 minutes ago
Max Verstappen wins Pole in Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Max wins POLE in Japan

6 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika's Cryptic Post

7 minutes ago
police

Woman Paraded Semi-Naked

8 minutes ago
US

NYC Hijab Lawsuit

8 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee defends attack on NIA team in West Bengal

Mamata Defends Attack

13 minutes ago
Nourishing Foods To Care For Your Sick Dog

Foods For Sick Dogs

15 minutes ago
Star Footballer Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi for ARG

23 minutes ago
Toto Wolff, Sebastian Vettel

Wolff on Vettel rumours

24 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

CM Yogi on Terrorism

24 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan Returns

25 minutes ago
Noida Orphanage Fire

Noida Orphanage Fire

28 minutes ago
UK's 111-Year-Old Briton John Tinniswood Becomes World's New Oldest Man

New Oldest Man

28 minutes ago
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations

India Slams Report on Pak

33 minutes ago
Nail inspo

Summer Nail Paint Ideas

33 minutes ago
Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2024: RCB vs RR

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News19 hours ago

  2. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India Newsa day ago

  5. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo