Prabhas is currently basking in the success of his last theatrical release, Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire. The Prashanth Neel directorial has done roaring business at the box office prior to making its digital debut on streaming giant Netflix. Salaar's digital run now, has an interesting update.

Salaar is now available for streaming across 6 languages



For the unversed, at the time of its release, pan-India film Salaar was made available across five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The same options were also made available during the film's digital premiere on Netflix. The Prabhas film has now added yet another language to its roulette of options. Salaar is now officially available for streaming in English.

The update was intimated through the film's official X handle which also asserted that the English dubbed version of Salaar was being made available in response to "popular demand", particularly from audiences across the globe. The official X post read, "On MASSive demand, we are delighted to bring the epic action saga of #Salaar, now in 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 on @Netflix for audiences across the globe!" The film's OTT rights for the initial five languages were reportedly sold to Netflix for a whooping sum of ₹162 crores which has only added to the film's stellar response.

Salaar's box office performance has been spectacular



Salaar released in theatres on December 22 and went on to register a stellar run at the box office. At the India box office alone, as per a Sacnilk report, the Prabhas film earned ₹406.35 crores. Salaar's worldwide box office collections stand at ₹615.5 crores.

A sequel to Salaar, titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, is now in the works, again being mounted by Prashanth Neel. Separately, Prabhas is currently devoting his time to Maruthi's The Raja Saab as he awaits the release of his next - Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.