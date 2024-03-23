Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Now, in the latest episode of her health podcast Take 20, the actress revealed that it was not easy to shoot for the highly anticipated show. The actress revealed that she faced several health issues during the shoot.

I had a concussion: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Speaking to her co-host Alkesh Sharotri, a wellness coach, Samantha shared that shooting for the web series was difficult with her myositis diagnosis. She added that shooting Citadel was "very strenuous" as it involved a lot of action scenes. So while shooting them, she used to pass out, and have spasms or concussions. “Many, many calls were made to you (Alkesh) in the middle of shoot - she’s having a spasm, she’s cramping. I passed out and I had a concussion,” the actress revealed.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about taking it slow in acting after Myositis diagnosis

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. After the diagnosis, the actress took an acting break, and focussed on her recovery. In an interview, Samantha disclosed how she used to believe in the "hustle culture" but her break taught to to take things slow.

(A file photo of Samantha | Image: Instagram)

"I was part of the hustle culture. You can't tell me to take a break. Taking a break is for the weak. I am about the hustle culture. I am about doing 10 things at a time. I get only 5 hours of sleep. I am so productive. This was my attitude. The greatest thing I have learnt is that rest is not taking your foot off the gas, it's putting fuel in the tank. I was taking and never giving my body and mind a break," the actress added.