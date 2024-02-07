Advertisement

It was a power-packed January with six releases on Sankranthi from Captain Miller to Guntur Kaaram and they all had a good run despite clashing with each other. Now, all these films are set to debut on the OTT in the following months. For the unversed, more films were supposed to be release around the festival, but owing to the clashes, several movies backed out.

Here we have brought to you a detailed list as to when and where you can watch all the Sankranthi releases.

Guntur Kaaram

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, the Telugu film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film revolves around the king of the underworld of Guntur city, who falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city. The film will be premiering on Netflix on February 9.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Captain Miller

Set in the 1930s-1940s in British India, Dhanush starrer follows an outlaw called Miller who engages in bloody loots, heists and assaults. After having a successful run at theatres, the film will now premiere on Netflix on February 9.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Naa Saami Ranga

Nagarjuna starrer revolved around the lives of two brothers from a humble background in a village who get wrecked by evil-minded people from an affluent family. Can the protagonist overcome the complicated scenarios and lead a happy life with his loved ones? Watch the film on Disney+Hotstar or Hulu on February 15.

Ayalaan

Sivakarthikeyan starrer is about a lost alien who lands on Earth accidentally and seeks help to go back to his home. However, everything gets harder after the alien returns to its home. The film will premiere on Sun Nxt on February 16.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

HanuMan

Teja Sajja starrer is enjoying its run in the theatres. However, the makers have locked the OTT date at its is March 22. After a month, you will be able to watch the film from the comfort of your home at ZEE5.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Saindhav

In the film, Venkatesh Dagubbati crosses paths with the underworld to save his daughter from a health crisis. The family drama will release on Prime Video, but the makers have yet to confirm the date.