Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3 Clash Continues On OTT: Ajay Devgn Starrer Premieres Online Same Day As Horror Comedy

The month of November for sure has brought a cinematic treat with major movie releases including Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both the films released on the occasion of Diwali, was a treat for fans seeing Rohit Shetty directorial on big screens. The film was loved by audience and critics as well. Singham Again will be making its digital debut on same day as Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Where can you watch Singham Again?

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram to share a post announcing the premiere of Singham Again. Along with the poster, the caption read, “Brace yourselves for the lion’s roar…#SinghamAgainOnPrime, December 27”. Singham Again sets up the "future course of timeline for the cop universe as it opens up a lot of sub-plots for Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Lady Singham, and Satya too. With Ajay as Bajirao Singham, the third part of the Singham franchise can be equated as the first of the many Avengers films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

While Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be streaming on Netflix on December 27. The OTT platform hinted at the release date through a post on its Intsgaram handle.

Singham Again Box office

Singham Again fared well at the box office. The film earned ₹247.85 crore in India net collection. Worldwide the film earned ₹372.4 crore.

