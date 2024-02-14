English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

Siren On OTT: Keerthy Suresh, Jayam Ravi's Tamil Thriller To Make Digital Debut By March?

Keerthy Suresh and Jayam Ravi's Siren is slated for a mid-February release. The makers however, have already zeroed in on an OTT platform for the thriller.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Siren
Siren | Image:X
Keerthy Suresh and Jayam Ravi are gearing up for the release of their thriller Siren. The film will notably feature the actress in the role of a police officer. Siren is gearing up for a mid-February release. Even as the film is yet to hit theatres, reports of its digital premiere have been doing the rounds of the internet.

Have the makers of Siren locked in the details of its OTT release?


Siren will be releasing in theatres on February 15. As per a recent 123Telugu report, even before the thriller commences its theatrical run, the makers of the film have zeroed in on the particulars of its digital premiere. The digital rights of the Keerthy Suresh starrer have reportedly been acquired by Disney Plus Hotstar for a substantial sum. Following the trend of films releasing on streaming platforms within thirty days of its theatrical release, Siren can be expected to be available for viewing on the platform, mid-March onwards. News regarding an official date for the same is awaited.

Besides Keerthy Suresh and Jayam Ravi, Siren features an ensemble cast of Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Ajay, Azhagam Perumal, and Pandian in pivotal roles. Produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar under the banner of Home Movie Makers, the film has been directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj. The music for the same has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

What is next for Keerthy Suresh?


Keerthy Suresh is all set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in what will mark her Bollywood debut. The actress will be making her Hindi film debut with VD 18, which has now officially been titled Baby John.

The film, being helmed by Kalees, is an official remake of 2016 film Theri. Presented by Atlee, Baby John will also star Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is eyeing a release this year itself. 
 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

