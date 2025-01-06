Squid Games 2 Director Reacts To Series Getting Golden Globes 2025 Nomination Before Release: Just Being One Of The Six...

The Squid Games 2 director has expressed his surprise at being nominated for the 82nd Golden Globe despite the second season of the show not being released at the time. The award ceremony was held on January 6 IST, and the Korean dystopian series got a special nod. The series was nominated for the Best Television Series-Drama category for the Golden Globes 2025 in December, even before its release. It secured a nomination after the panel watched a special preview of the show.

Squid Games 2 director on securing Golden Globes 2025 nomination even before the series premiere

Speaking candidly in an interview, Hwang Dong Hyuk shared his surprise at the nomination of the show for the Golden Globes 2025. The series lost the honour to Shogun, but nevertheless scripted history by securing a nomination. In an interview with Koreaboo, the director shared that he had no expectations of winning the award.



A still from Squid Games | Image: Netflix

He told the publication, “Since the story isn’t complete and the message I wanted to convey hasn’t been fully revealed, I thought it would be difficult to win an award in this state. To receive such recognition, the story needs to be delivered in its entirety, and that hasn’t happened yet. So, I wasn’t expecting anything at all." He added, “I was shocked and surprised that it was nominated even before its release. Just being one of the six works selected feels like winning an award. I’m very satisfied with that.”

Squid Games season 3 to feature Leonardo DiCaprio

Squid Games season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26. The series immediately became the most-watched show across the globe. Despite the mixed reviews, fans of the show have been waiting to see how the story will develop further. Amid this, Netflix announced that season 3 of the show will come soon.

Leonardo DiCaprio with a Squid Games cast member | Image: Instagram