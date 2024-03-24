×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Streaming On OTT: Patna Shuklla, The Baxters, Testament The Story of Moses & More Titles This Week

Patna Shuklla, The Baxters, Testament: The Story of Moses and more movies and web series are slated to release this week.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Raveena Tandon Patna Shukla
Raveena Tandon Patna Shukla | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sunday is here and so is the list of movies and web series that are releasing this week. From Quiet on Set to Patna Shuklla, several titles are debuting in various genres. So if you don't have any plans next week, then you can binge-watch these titles over the weekend.


Tig Notaro: Hello Again

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro returns with Hello Again, a hilarious and sharply observed stand-up special packed with delightfully awkward misunderstandings, health scares made hilarious, and family moments with her wife and children that are simultaneously sidesplitting and heartwarming. It will start streaming from March 26 on Prime Video.

Tig Notaro: Hello Again: Make Believe Lounge
 

Patna Shuklla

The film revolves around the uncommon journey of Tanvi Shukla (Raveena Tandon), a common woman, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam. It also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and late actor Satish Kaushik. The film will start streaming on March 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Patna Shuklla - Disney+ Hotstar

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter Part 1

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter follows the adventures of a spirited and rebellious girl born into a gang of robbers in a medieval Scandinavian castle. As Ronja grows up, she discovers the magical, but dangerous forest with its strange and mysterious creatures. It will premiere on March 28 on Netflix.

The Baxters

Based on the worldwide best-selling book series by Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their five adult children. The series stars Roma Downey, Ted McGinley, Ali Cobrin, Masey McClain, Josh Plasse, Cassidy Gifford, Reilly Anspaugh, Emily Peterson and Brandon Hirsch. It will premiere on March 28 on Prime Video.

The Baxters': First Look at Roma Downey Amazon Series

Testament: The Story of Moses

This illuminating docudrama series chronicles Moses' remarkable life as a prince, prophet and more with insights from theologians and historians. Starring Charles Dance, Clarke Peters and Avi Azulay, it will start streaming on March 27 on Netflix.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

