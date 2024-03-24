Advertisement

Sunday is here and so is the list of movies and web series that are releasing this week. From Quiet on Set to Patna Shuklla, several titles are debuting in various genres. So if you don't have any plans next week, then you can binge-watch these titles over the weekend.



Tig Notaro: Hello Again

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro returns with Hello Again, a hilarious and sharply observed stand-up special packed with delightfully awkward misunderstandings, health scares made hilarious, and family moments with her wife and children that are simultaneously sidesplitting and heartwarming. It will start streaming from March 26 on Prime Video.





Patna Shuklla

The film revolves around the uncommon journey of Tanvi Shukla (Raveena Tandon), a common woman, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam. It also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and late actor Satish Kaushik. The film will start streaming on March 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter Part 1

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter follows the adventures of a spirited and rebellious girl born into a gang of robbers in a medieval Scandinavian castle. As Ronja grows up, she discovers the magical, but dangerous forest with its strange and mysterious creatures. It will premiere on March 28 on Netflix.

Advertisement

The Baxters

Based on the worldwide best-selling book series by Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their five adult children. The series stars Roma Downey, Ted McGinley, Ali Cobrin, Masey McClain, Josh Plasse, Cassidy Gifford, Reilly Anspaugh, Emily Peterson and Brandon Hirsch. It will premiere on March 28 on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Testament: The Story of Moses

This illuminating docudrama series chronicles Moses' remarkable life as a prince, prophet and more with insights from theologians and historians. Starring Charles Dance, Clarke Peters and Avi Azulay, it will start streaming on March 27 on Netflix.