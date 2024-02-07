Streaming On OTT: Saindhav, Miss Perfect, After Everything Titles To Binge-Watch This Weekend

Advertisement

In the coming week, there will be a mix of web shows and movies in various genres that viewers can look forward to watching on OTT. Some theatrical releases will be making their theatrical debut while original content will also debut on OTT. From the recently released Venkatesh Dagubatti starrer Saindhav to Lavanya Tripathi’s Miss Perfect, the streaming platforms have a lot to offer. Check out the list of web series and movies that are releasing this week.

Saindhav

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav revolves around a gun cartel, with Venkatesh's character entangled in their affairs to save his daughter facing a rare disease. The film marked Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Telugu debut, receiving accolades for his portrayal of the main villain. However, despite a compelling narrative on paper, Sailesh's unconventional climax failed to resonate with the audience, resulting in a box office flop, and a debut on OTT soon after theatrical release. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 3.

Miss Perfect

Lavanya Tripathi starrer Miss Perfect will also debut on Feburary 2. The actress’s maiden web series stars the actress Lavanya Tripathi in the web series Miss Perfect, who is a neat freak. At the heart of the story is Lavanya Tripathi's Miss Perfect, aptly named for her obsessive need for order and cleanliness. A misplaced picture frame or a crumpled chip packet is enough to send her into a tizzy. With the entry of Abijeet Duddala, a self-proclaimed perfect chef, you have a recipe for clashing personalities.

After Everything

The Netflix drama film After Everything: The Final Chapter will debut on the platform on February 2. As per the movie’s description, the title is based on, “Heartbroken and suffering from writer's block, Hardin heads to Lisbon to make amends with his past so he can focus on building a future with Tessa.”

Orion and The Dark

The animated film Orion and The Dark will also premiere on Netflix on February 2. Apt for children the film is based on “A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark.”

Pindam

The main character of Pindam is a demonologist named Annamma, who must save the life of a 6-year-old child who cannot speak because she is in danger from a strong, demonic presence. Easwari Rao and Srinivas Avasarala play supporting parts in the film, which stars Sriram and Kushee Ravi in the key roles. The Telugu film will premiere on February 2, 2024, on Aha.