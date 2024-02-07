English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 02:57 IST

Streaming On OTT: Saindhav, Mr & Mrs Smith, The Marvels, Movies, Series To Binge-Watch This Weekend

Here, we have brought you the complete list of movies and web series to watch this weekend in the comfort of your home.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saindhav
Saindhav | Image:X
It's that time of the week when we bring to you the list of movies and web series that you can binge-watch during weekends if you have no plans to step out of your house. This week there is a diverse array of content premiering in OTT platforms from Saindhav, and Miss Perfect to Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Check out the complete list below:

Saindhav

Starring Venkatesh Daggubati, the film showcases the protagonist crossing paths with the underworld to save his daughter from a health crisis and time is running out. The film is slated to premiere on Prime Video around February 2.

Latest Update From Venkatesh's “Saindhav” Movie
(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

One Ranger

Helmed by Jesse V. Johnson, the film stars Thomas Jane, Dean Jagger and Dominique Tipper. In the film, Josh Holloway as a Texas Ranger recruited by British Intelligence, embarks on a thrilling mission with MI6 agent Gemma Arterton. It is streaming in Lionsgate Play on February 2.

One Ranger' Trailer: John Malkovich & Thomas Jane Unite in Bloody Thriller
(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

The Marvels

Featuring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani in the lead roles. In the film, Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. The sci-fi thriller is set to be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 7.

Everything we know about The Marvels: Release date, plot, & more | Space
(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

Miss Perfect

A Telugu comedy family drama stars Lavanya Tripathi and Abhijeet Duddala in the lead roles. It revolves around Lavanya's character who is obsessed with cleanliness owing to which she gets mistaken for a maid. Her fixation on tidiness leads to chaos when she takes a new job. The series is available in multiple languages on Disney+Hotstar since February 2.
 

Miss Perfect Web Series - Watch First Episode For Free on Hotstar UK
(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, the series revolves around two strangers who land jobs with a spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth, and travel. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage. The spy comedy series has been available on Prime Video since February 2.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 22:59 IST

