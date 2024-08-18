sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 12:06 IST, August 18th 2024

Streaming On OTT This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Raayan, Angry Young Men And More Titles To Binge-watch

From Kalki 2898 AD and Raayan to Angry Young Men, this week OTT giants promise to treat the audience with highly anticipated movies and web series.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Raayan (L), Angry Young Men (C), Kalki 2898 AD (R)
Raayan (L), Angry Young Men (C), Kalki 2898 AD (R) | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:06 IST, August 18th 2024