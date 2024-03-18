×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 23:01 IST

The Goat Life Makers Strike OTT Deal For Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer?

The Goat Life, led by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is yet to release in theatres. Ahead of the same, the film's makers have reportedly locked in its OTT premiere date.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Goat Life
The Goat Life | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran is riding high on the success of his last release, Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire which released in December last year. The Prashanth Neel film saw the actor share screen space with Prabhas. A second part is currently in the works. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next, The Goat Life, an important update about which has now come forth.

The Goat Life Makers Lock Streaming Platform Ahead Of Theatrical Release?


As per a recent 123Telugu report, the makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran's next, The Goat Life, have locked in a streaming partner for their film. The Malayalam language survival thriller will be hitting theatres on March 28. The film is an adaptation of novel Aadujeevitham, written by Benyamin and has been in the works for years owing to budget constraints. Post its theatrical run, the film will reportedly be made available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran film was initially slated for a release on April 10, ahead of the  Eid al-Fitr and Vishu weekend. However, the same was preponed to March 28 in a bid to avoid competition and clashes with a strong lineup of Malayalam films, namely Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham and Jai Ganesh.

Prabhas recently expressed his support for The Goat Life


The official trailer for The Goat Life, was released by makers on March 9. Sharing the same to his Instagram stories, Prabhas gave a shoutout to Prithiviraj Sukumaran's performance in the film, as showcased in the trailer. Expressing awe over the actor's work, Prabhas wrote, “My brother @therealprithvi what have you done!! I can't believe its the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife. With lots of love. Blockbuster is loading.”

The two had last featured in film Salaar, wherein Prabhas had played the titular role while Prithviraj Sukumaran had played the role of Varadha.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 23:01 IST

