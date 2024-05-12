Advertisement

This week OTT platforms are offering a range of web series in all genres - comedy, romance, thriller and drama. Especially two highly anticipated shows - Bridgerton Season 3 and Baahubali: Crown of Blood. The third installment of Bridgerton has been divided into two parts with the first part debuting this week. It will revolve around Penelope and Colin. Baahubali: Crown of Blood is inspired by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Check out the complete list of web shows releasing this week below:

Suvarna Gruhamantri

It's the ultimate showdown with host Murali! Families join forces to win shiny rewards in games bursting with laughter, love, and endless entertainment. It will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 13.

Crash

The Korean drama is directed by Park Joon-woo and stars Lee Min-ki, Kwak Sun-young, Heo Sung-tae, Lee Ho-chul, and Moon Hee in the lead roles. The story follows a crime tracker on bumpy roads unfolded by a traffic crime investigation team that no one pays attention to. It will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 13.

C.H.U.E.C.O Season 2

It is a Spanish web series about a family who is forced to live with a talking chimpanzee. However, it gets them into all sorts of trouble. It will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 15.

Bridgerton Season 3

The upcoming season will revolve around Penelope and Colin and their budding romance. Penelope is finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn’t mean she’s done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. The first part of Season 3 will start streaming on May 16 on Netflix.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Baahubali: Crown of Blood

Set before the events of the films, this prequel follows Baahubali and Bhallaladeva as they unite to protect their kingdom, Mahishmati, and its throne from the looming danger of Raktadeva, a mysterious and powerful warlord. It will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 17.