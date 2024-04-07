×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

6 Web Series Releasing This Week: Adrishyam, Franklin, Anthracite, List Of Must-Watch Titles

From Adrishyam to As the Crow Flies, several new titles are set to premiere in various genres in the coming week.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Adrishyam
A poster of Adrishyam. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sunday is here and so is our list of upcoming web series that are soon going to debut on your favourite OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Sony LIV and more. From Adrishyam to As the Crow Flies, several new titles are set to premiere in various genres in the coming week.

Spirit Rangers S3

The animated series revolves around Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy, who are secret Spirit Rangers who help protect the national park they call home. The third season will stream on April 8 on Netflix.

Anthracite

An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death. it will start streaming on Netflix on April 10.

Watch Anthracite | Netflix Official Site

Baby Reindeer

When a struggling comedian shows one act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives. It will stream on Netflix from April 11.

As the Crow Flies

A young fan manoeuvres her way into a seasoned anchor's newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen. The series stars Birce Akalay, Miray Daner and İbrahim Çelikkol. It will stream on Netflix from April 11.

As the Crow Flies' Season 1 Ending Explained & Series Summary: Did Lale Leave Her Job?

Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes

It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma and Divyanka Tripathi as Parvati Sehgal in the lead roles. This is an espionage thriller series which follows the life of Ravi and Parvati, undercover intelligence officers of the Bharat Intelligence Agency, who track and neutralize terror risks to protect the nation while posing as regular employees of the meteorological department. The series is slated to release on April 11 on Sony LIV.

Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Eijaz Khan | 11th April | Thu-Fri, 8 PM

Franklin

The series explores the story of one of the greatest gambles of Franklin's career. At age 70, Franklin outmanoeuvred British spies and French informers while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778. The mini-series is based on Stacy Schiff's 2005 book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. It is scheduled to be released on Apple TV+ on April 12.

 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

